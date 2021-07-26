Chatmeter Awarded Product of the Year in 2021 Sammys

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Chatmeter , Product of the Year in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Delivering a seamless customer experience at the local level is more challenging than ever. With Chatmeter's industry leading local search and reputation management software, brands can control the customer journey at every step.

Businesses can leverage Chatmeter's groundbreaking technology to optimize online business listings, reviews, social media, and local pages all while uncovering missing gaps in their customer experience with our advanced analytics and sentiment analysis tools. Chatmeter gives businesses around the globe the ability to take control of the conversation around their brand and deliver a superior customer experience at scale.

"At Chatmeter, our passion is to help our customers seamlessly manage the complexities of online reputation and location management through next generation technology and the fanatical support of our employees," said Dan Cunningham, Chief Technology Officer. "Receiving the Sammy's product of the year award is an absolute honor for Chatmeter and is a testament to the incredible work and support of our people."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Chatmeter for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."

About Chatmeter

Consumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter ( www.chatmeter.com ) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages, and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

