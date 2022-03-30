Chatmeter Completes SOC 2 Compliance Certification

"We are proud of achieving SOC 2 compliance. It's our commitment to customers to ensure their data security." Tweet this

Chatmeter's SOC 2 audit provides an exhaustive review of how Chatmeter's internal controls affect the security and availability of the systems it uses to process customer data. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces Chatmeter's ongoing commitment to the security and availability of the Chatmeter platform," said Collin Holmes, CEO of Chatmeter. "Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance."

"Achieving the Soc 2 security designation was a lengthy and complex process." Dan Cunningham, Chatmeter's Chief Technology Officer said, "We are proud of achieving this important compliance standard and view it as a testament to our commitment to our customers and partners to ensure that their data is secure now and in the future."

For more information visit chatmeter.com

About Chatmeter

Chatmeter provides multi-location brands with data-driven solutions that deliver breakthrough customer experiences. Our SaaS platform delivers all-in-one reputation and local SEO management tools designed to help brands optimize online visibility, and reputation. Established in 2009, Chatmeter supports multi-location businesses from over 40 industries to create meaningful customer experiences at scale.

SOURCE Chatmeter Inc