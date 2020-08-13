Chatmeter Launches Improvements to Social Suite With Google Posts, Instagram Integration and Advanced Social Engagement Analytics

"Scheduling and publishing content to Instagram directly through Chatmeter's LocationHQ platform has been one of the biggest requests from our customers," said Sridhar Nagarajan, VP of Product, Chatmeter. "Now social media marketers can manage Instagram, publish Google Posts at scale, and understand key social engagement metrics and trends across their entire organization. LocationHQ is designed for enterprise businesses to efficiently manage locations, bulk publishing to top social networks, and streamline through unlimited users and workflows."

Google Posts for Enterprise Businesses

Google has recently opened access to multi-location businesses allowing them to utilize the Google Posts functionality at scale for COVID-19 posts. Chatmeter's customers will be able to create, schedule and publish Google Posts to their business listings from the LocationHQ platform. This new functionality comes at a critical time when customers are seeking accurate and up-to-date business information from businesses and organizations can use these posts to provide valuable information on COVID-19 policies and location changes.

Instagram Integration

Through the Instagram API integration, Chatmeter customers will now be able to schedule and post photo content directly from LocationHQ. This update allows brands to seamlessly publish and engage with content across all major social networks including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Google through a single, centralized marketing platform.

Advanced Social Analytics

Chatmeter's upgraded social analytics consists of 3 new reports and additional social components to Chatmeter's Analytics Studio, a completely customizable and comprehensive reporting system.

The Social Summary reports on engagement metrics on posts, followers, reactions, comments, and clicks.

The Top Performing Posts report identifies your brand's most successful content helping social media marketers quickly identify what type of content and post times are resonating most with their audience.

report identifies your brand's most successful content helping social media marketers quickly identify what type of content and post times are resonating most with their audience. The Provider Breakdown gathers information across all social pages and locations tracking trends in engagement over time.

About LocationHQ

Chatmeter's all-in-one online Reputation and Local SEO management software helps multi-location brands and agencies stay in control of their online presence across all their locations. Real-time monitoring of reviews, social media pages, and local business listings makes it easy to take action where needed most.

About Chatmeter

Consumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter (www.chatmeter.com) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

Chatmeter is the recipient of top accolades including the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur 360 and Street Fight Local Visionary Awards, as well as local San Diego recognition as a Top Workplace by the Union-Tribune.

