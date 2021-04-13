Chatmeter Named Leader in G2 Spring 2021 Report

"This recognition is a direct reflection of Chatmeter's success in helping multi-location brands streamline and scale their digital marketing efforts, enhance online visibility, and provide a seamless customer experience," said Collin Holmes, CEO & Founder of Chatmeter. "We are honored that once again, our customers have voiced their support for Chatmeter as the most trusted solution for local search and reputation management."

In addition to the above leader distinctions, Chatmeter also earned the following badges:

Best Meets Requirements (Enterprise)

High Performer (Enterprise)

High Performer (Mid-Market)

High Performer (Small Business)

High Performer (Spring)

Users Most Likely to Recommend (Mid-Market)

Momentum Leader (Spring)

Highest User Adoption (Mid-Market)

Easiest Setup (Small Business)

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Chatmeter

Consumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter (www.chatmeter.com) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

