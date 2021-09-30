Chatmeter Recognized as Leader in G2 Fall Reports

Online Reputation Management

Enterprise Online Reputation Management

Mid-Market Online Reputation Management

Small-Business Online Reputation Management

Mid-Market Local Marketing

Social Media Analytics

"Our team is honored to receive this level of recognition and support from our customers, says Collin Holmes, CEO & Founder of Chatmeter. "We're grateful that they've entrusted us as their number one solution for reputation management, local search, and social media management. This recognition is a testament that our platform provides organizations with the actionable insights needed to proactively analyze, visualize, and interpret the data based upon their business priorities."

In addition to the above distinctions, Chatmeter earned the following Fall 2021 badges in the categories of Reputation Management, Local SEO, Local Listing Management, Local Marketing, Social Media Analytics, or Social Media Management:

Best Relationship (Enterprise)

Best Support (Enterprise)

Best Meets Requirements (Enterprise)

High Performer (Enterprise)

High Performer (Mid-Market)

High Performer (Small-Business)

High Performer (Fall)

Momentum Leader (Fall)

Best Est. ROI (Mid-Market)

About G2

As the world's leading business solution review platform, G2 relies on more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Chatmeter

Consumers have high expectations for brands to deliver accurate information with convenience. Chatmeter (www.chatmeter.com) gives multi-location brands the tools to manage the online to offline customer journey by focusing on improving online reputation, business listings and local SEO rankings.

Established in 2009, Chatmeter now analyzes billions of customer reviews, social media mentions and sentiments from hundreds of sources to help businesses keep a pulse on all of their locations. Fortune 5000 companies rely on Chatmeter's expertise in multi-location brand management to make confident business decisions that provide a competitive advantage at every location. From search rankings to business listings, store pages and more, Chatmeter is the trusted solution for driving traffic and revenue to local businesses in over 40 industries including retail, healthcare, financial services, real estate, food services, and automotive.

