Chatmeter.com Ranks Top Multi-Family Brands in "The Local Brand Report: Top Multi-Family Brands 2021"

The "Local Brand Report: Top Multi-Family Brands 2021" explores the pandemic impact on the 2020 renter experience by analyzing key data findings from thousands of customer reviews, local listings, and rankings. Multi-family brands were ranked based on online reputation and Chatmeter's LBV score, Chatmeter's proprietary score for measuring reviews, listings, rankings and competitors.

Brands at the top of the rankings include industry leaders such as Camden Property Trust, RAM Partners LLC, Bell Partners, Lincoln Property Company, and Village Green.

The report revealed several key findings about the multi-family industry's online and offline experience in 2020:

The average star rating for multi-family brands was 3.7 stars.

The average LBV score for multi-family brands was 60, the #1 brand in the report earned an industry-leading score of 72.

The average review response rate for multi-family brands was 73%.

In the wake of a crisis, the leading brands in this report were able to maintain an average review response rate of 88%, highlighting their commitment to providing the best possible experience to renters.

"Delivering a seamless online and offline experience for current and prospective renters is vital to the success of multi-family brands. These brands who ranked at the top of the list were able to simultaneously pivot in the face of a crisis and keep renters happy." said Collin Holmes, Founder & CEO of Chatmeter. "Our analysis highlights the need for multi-family brands to capture consumers at the start of their search, accurately communicate with consumers and customers, and ensure the renter experience being provided is nothing short of exceptional."

The onset of COVID-19 revealed pain points in the renter customer experience. From having a strong review response rate to an accurate listing presence, the report shows what steps top multi-family brands took to deliver the best online and offline experience possible - and how every other multi-family brand can follow suit.

