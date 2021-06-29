Chatsworth Products Celebrates 30 Years of Employee Ownership and Sustained Global Growth

Founded in 1991 when 90 employees bought out a portion of the Dracon Division of Harris Corp. using an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), CPI's presence during the rapid increase of internet usage in the dot-com era propelled the company to develop an impressive portfolio of racks, runways and cable management products that improved the way ICT professionals stored and protected equipment.

Since then, the portfolio has grown to include thousands of products, ranging from CPI's intelligent eConnect® power distribution units (PDUs) and the highly customizable ZetaFrame™ Cabinet, to RMR® industrial edge enclosures, the pioneering thermal innovations of CPI Passive Cooling® Solutions and practical benefits of its popular Clik-Nut® cage nut accessory—each design inspired by solving everyday customer challenges and then meeting—and exceeding—customers' needs.

Today, after steady global expansion into six continents, CPI has honed its agile manufacturing capabilities to efficiently provide engineered, customer-specified solutions to help organizations of all sizes quickly and confidently adapt to digital transformation across platforms such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G wireless networks.

"CPI is proud to have built a 30-year history with a strong, enduring presence in industries that enable a more connected life. Strengthened by the passion of employees with ownership in the business, CPI strives to deliver quality in everything we do. Our experience responding rapidly with tailored standard and custom solutions gives CPI customers a higher return on their digital transformation investment," says Michael Custer, CPI President and CEO. "There's no short-term thinking here, and we see long lasting distributor and customer relationships as our most important investment," he adds.

CPI's commitment and expertise in scalable customization is unequalled in the data center industry, and it's a major reason why CPI products have become sought-after mainstays of modern data centers and edge locations around the world, including the Regents Emirates Pearl Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Anthem Inc. and AmerisourceBergen® in the United States, iLink in Hong Kong, Telefônica Vivo in South America, and Telecity Group in Europe. In these facilities and countless others, CPI has provided complete solutions that not only power and protect technology equipment, but also help companies meet green IT requirements.

In the past several years, CPI has taken innovation to new levels with the development of several patented and award-winning solutions that allow for on-site customization and easier user experience, while continuing to grow with important acquisitions of Oberon Inc., a leading provider of mounting solutions for wireless access points and antennas, and R.F. Mote, a Canadian-based manufacturer. In 2019, the company also invested in a new Electronics & Software Technology Center in Round Rock, Texas, and the expansion of its New Bern, N.C. facility. And slated for later this year, CPI plans to cap off its milestone 30th anniversary by opening a new global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Simi Valley, Calif., more than doubling its physical footprint not far from the original Chatsworth, Calif. facility that gave CPI its start and name.

To learn more about the benefits of using customization in your digital transformation, watch the video.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

