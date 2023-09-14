Chatsworth Products (CPI) Honored by 2023 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

Chatsworth Products

14 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products, a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications, announced today that its Cube-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinet with Integrated Power Solutions and CPI Training Center/Knowledge Vault solutions were recognized among the best by the 2023 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Chatsworth Products as a Gold honoree.

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Chatsworth Products on their Gold level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance Chief Editor, Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs impacting the industry."

Chatsworth Products' CUBE-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinet is a secure, highly functional, and attractive solution for protecting information and communications technology (ICT) equipment inside and outside of the traditional telecommunications room. CUBE-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinets can also be outfitted with horizontal rack-mounted power strips or UPS battery backup and feature a three-part swing-out design that allows easy access to the front or rear of the cabinet, rear of the cabinet.

CPI offers specialized training for its employees and partners that covers a wide variety of products and industry topics. CPI's Knowledge Vault is a Learning Management System that allows employees and partners to select, complete and manage their training courses. It provides downloadable documents, completion certificates and is easily accessible from a mobile device.

About Cabling Installation & Maintenance

For 30 years, Cabling Installation & Maintenance has provided useful, practical information to professionals responsible for the specification, design, installation, and management of structured cabling systems serving enterprise, data center and other environments. These professionals are challenged to stay informed of constantly evolving standards, system-design and installation approaches, product and system capabilities, technologies, as well as applications that rely on high-performance structured cabling systems. Our editors synthesize these complex issues into multiple information products. This portfolio of information products provides concrete detail that improves the efficiency of day-to-day operations and equips cabling professionals with the perspective that enables strategic planning for networks' optimum long-term performance.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. CPI's broad offering includes Cabinet, Containment and Industrial Enclosure Systems, Cable Management, Cable Runway and Tray, Power Management, Environmental Monitoring and Security, Grounding and Bonding, Open Rack Systems, Seismic Protection Systems, Wall-Mount Systems, and Zone Cabling and Wireless Enclosures.

Contact:
Maren Price
Chatsworth Products
612-387-5115
[email protected]

