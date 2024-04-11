Chatsworth Products Introduces New Elevate™ Adjustable Containment Solution at Data Center World 2024 Conference

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. , April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products, Inc. (CPI), a leading global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect its customers' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology (ICT), will be showcasing their new Elevate™ Adjustable Containment Solution at the upcoming Data Center World Conference in Washington, D.C. taking place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center April 15-18.

CPI's new Elevate™ Adjustable Containment Solution

The Elevate Adjustable Containment Solution is optimized for the company's ZetaFrame® Cabinet System and designed to streamline deployment. Its telescoping design seamlessly adapts to create a duct connecting the ZetaFrame cabinet to the overhead drop ceiling, allowing for quick adjustments to the containment. The Elevate Adjustable Containment Solution is engineered to align with standard ZetaFrame cabinet widths and supports both hot aisle containment and row-level vertical exhaust duct applications.

Pre-assembled panels eliminate the need for on-site fabrication of metals or panels and drilling. A sliding service panel facilitates easy access to the cabling infrastructure and other overhead structures, allowing for adjustments and repairs with minimal disruption.

In addition to showcasing these products, CPI's Senior Product Manager, Industrial Solutions Samuel Rodriguez, RCDD, will also host solution spotlight session, "How Liquid Cooling is Changing the Landscape of Data Centers," along with Tony Medler from ZutaCore®, CPI's partner that offers a direct-to-chip, waterless, two-phase liquid cooling solution for AI and HPC workloads on April 18th at 11:00 a.m. This session will explore the benefits of integrating a liquid cooling system that delivers superior performance and efficiency as a key element of data center sustainability.

Visitors to the CPI booth #318 will have the opportunity to view a live demo of CPI's ZetaFrame Cabinet System, complete with intelligent power distribution units (PDUs), with ZutaCore's liquid cooling solution firsthand and speak directly with knowledgeable team members.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect businesses' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. As a trusted business partner, CPI is uniquely prepared to respond to requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving businesses a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide organizations with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. CPI's broad offering includes Cabinet, Containment and Industrial Enclosure Systems, Cable Management, Cable Runway and Tray, Power Management, Environmental Monitoring and Security, Grounding and Bonding, Open Rack Systems, Seismic Protection Systems, Wall-Mount Systems, and Zone Cabling and Wireless Enclosures.

