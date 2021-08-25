Chatsworth Products, Oberon Receive Awards for Innovations in Data Center and Wi-Fi Access Point Enclosures

CPI and Oberon Inc. have been recognized by CI&M with Innovators Awards for data center and Wi-Fi enclosure solutions. Tweet this

The Gold Innovators Award was presented to Oberon's Model 1018-00 In-Plane™ Wi-Fi Access Point Enclosure, a practical and reliable solution to mount and conceal Wi-Fi access points (APs).

With the quick expansion of 5G and Wi-Fi wireless network technologies, the 1018-00 Enclosure has become the ideal mounting and concealment solution in venues where the AP needs to "visually disappear" without compromising wireless coverage performance.

"Wi-Fi and wireless access points have always been fundamental to mobile connectivity, but with the proliferation of 5G technologies, businesses will need to consider mounting solutions that not only perform but merge well within the environment," explains Scott Thompson, Oberon's President and CEO. "We've been focusing on Wi-Fi AP infrastructure for more than 20 years and are proud to be recognized with this award."

Silver Innovators Award

CPI's newest data center cabinet storage solution, the ZetaFrame™ Cabinet, is recipient of this year's Silver Innovators Award. Since its launch in February, ZetaFrame has become highly popular among customers in need of quick deployment, broad customization capabilities and strong support for ever-increasing cabinet densities.

Features and benefits of the CPI's ZetaFrame Cabinet include:

Fast Selection and Customization – a wide range of standard configurations and complimentary consultation services that allows customers to create tailored solutions to meet exact requirements

– a wide range of standard configurations and complimentary consultation services that allows customers to create tailored solutions to meet exact requirements Future-Proof Capacity – a roll-formed, tubular and fully welded steel frame architecture that supports market-leading 5,000 lb (2268 kg) static and 4,000 lb (1814 kg) dynamic loads

– a roll-formed, tubular and fully welded steel frame architecture that supports market-leading 5,000 lb (2268 kg) static and 4,000 lb (1814 kg) dynamic loads Integrated Power and Airflow Management – Seamless integration with optional power and airflow management accessories under a single part number that ensures quick deployment

– Seamless integration with optional power and airflow management accessories under a single part number that ensures quick deployment Integrated Bonding – Doors and panels that bond to the frame through hinges and contact points, eliminating the need for attaching separate grounding straps to cabinet components

– Doors and panels that bond to the frame through hinges and contact points, eliminating the need for attaching separate grounding straps to cabinet components Enhanced Cable Management –simple and versatile cable management accessories can be used independently or in combination to accommodate a wide variety of applications

To learn more about CPI's ZetaFrame Cabinet and Oberon's Model 1018-00 In-Plane Wi-Fi AP Enclosure, visit CPI's and Oberon's booths during the virtual 2021 BICSI Fall Exhibit Hall. Register here for free access.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).

About Oberon

Oberon, a division of CPI, is a U.S. manufacturer and provider of wireless access point mounting solutions and enclosures that are used where the wireless coverage, infrastructure security, environmental robustness, aesthetics and serviceability are paramount in the network design and implementation. The company has been in business since 1999.

