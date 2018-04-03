Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing

"A key part of my job, of which I am especially proud, involves speaking with advisors on a daily basis in order to fully understand their businesses and needs, as well as their pain points," said Chau Haner, Head of Marketing at HD Vest Financial Services. "This in-depth collaboration with the advisors on HD Vest's network makes it possible to develop scalable marketing programs and solutions that are in complete alignment with each advisor's goals. I look forward to working with the incredible team at HD Vest to deliver customized support for all of our advisors."

Ms. Haner is based in Irving, Texas, and reports to Mathieu Stevenson, Chief Marketing Officer of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), HD Vest's parent company. For more information about the marketing support available from HD Vest to help advisors retain clients and grow their practices, please visit https://www.hdvest.com/support/marketing.

Ms. Haner has 18 years of experience coordinating strategic, digital, content, and integrated marketing strategies and projects. She previously spent more than eight years at LPL Financial, most recently as Assistant Vice President of Marketing. At LPL Financial, Ms. Haner helped advisors drive brand awareness as well as develop marketing and social media strategies. She also educated advisors on how they could effectively utilize the LPL Financial resources available to them.

"Chau brings a strategic mindset to her work, but she's also not afraid to roll up her sleeves and help advisors implement solutions we provide," said Mathieu Stevenson, Chief Marketing Officer of Blucora, Inc. "Chau shares our dedication to empowering advisors with the tools and support they need to increase assets under management and improve their client retention. We are glad she has joined our organization."

Ms. Haner began her career in Washington, D.C., where she served as Marketing Manager for the Optical Society of America and Senior Marketing Specialist at the State Department Federal Credit Union.

About HD Vest Financial Services

Since its inception in 1983, HD Vest Financial Services® has supported an independent network of tax professionals and financial advisors who provide comprehensive financial services, including planning, securities, insurance, money management services, and banking solutions. The firm has over 4,000 independent advisors, who administer over $40 billion in assets for individuals, families and small businesses in all 50 statesi. HD Vest Investment Services is ranked as one of the top 15 independent broker-dealer firmsii. To learn more about HD Vest, a business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), visit www.hdvest.com.

i As of March 31, 2017.

ii ThinkAdvisor 2016 Broker-Dealer Reference Guide, which measured/ranked the top 25 independent broker-dealers by annual revenue.

HD Vest Financial Services® is the holding company for the group of companies providing financial services under the HD Vest name.

Securities offered through H.D. Vest Investment ServicesSM, Member SIPC, Advisory services offered through H.D. Vest Advisory ServicesSM, 6333 N. State Highway 161, Fourth Floor, Irving, TX 75038, 972-870-6000

The HD Vest affiliated companies exclusively provide financial products and services, and do not provide or supervise tax or accounting services. Advisors may provide tax, accounting or other services through their independent outside businesses, but these services are separate and apart from HD Vest.

