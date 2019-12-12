Chauffeur Service in DC, Connect, Shares the Top Wineries to Host Your Holiday Party

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are looking for a fun, unique place to host your holiday party in California this year, look no further than wine country. Wineries provide a cozy holiday atmosphere while allowing your employees to enjoy some of the country's best wine selections. There are a few wineries in particular that make for exceptionally good locations for celebrating the season.

Chauffeur service in DC , Connect, shares the top wineries in California to host your holiday party.

Ferrari-Carano. With extensive gardens, 1400 acres of vineyard, and intricate caves, the Ferrari-Carano vineyard provides an excellent atmosphere for hosting a large holiday party. The decor is elegant and holiday-themed during this time of year.

Korbel Champagne Cellars. Nothing sets the tone for the holidays better than something a little sparkly -- champagne, that is. During the holidays, the Korbel Champagne Cellar is decorated with lights, a tree, ornaments, and all the trimmings to create a great holiday party scene. Visitors can also enjoy a mini movie theater, a museum, and a free tour.

Ram's Gate Winery. Although it was only opened in 2011, the Ram's Gate Winery has become well-known for its devotion to holiday decor. The highlight of their decor is a red 1954 MG Convertible filled with wine gifts, which makes for a great photo backdrop. Your guests will love this location for its atmosphere, but also its food. The chef-prepared micro entrees are perfectly paired with their wine selections.

Buena Vista Winery. Buena Vista was Sonoma County's first commercial winery. It offers a wide selection of varietal wines as well as champagne, so it offers something for everyone. Cave tours are available for those who want an adventure, otherwise your guests can relax by the fire in a historic tasting room filled with holiday decor and historic artifacts.

When planning your winery holiday party, remember that a critical part of hosting is making sure everyone not only has a great time at the event but gets home safely – especially when alcohol consumption may be involved. To make sure your party has a happy and safe ending, you may want to consider contacting a transportation company with experience in holiday party transportation, so everyone can enjoy your party to the fullest and have a safe way to get there.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington DC Transportation has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect