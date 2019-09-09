WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to make a good impression on those around you? With over thirty years' experience providing clients with a unique, memorable and reliable transportation service, chauffeur services in DC, Connect, lists 5 ways to impress your colleagues and clients.

Remain Positive. It's easy to get drowned in the daily grind of work, but it's important to stay positive when you're on the clock. Remaining optimistic in your work environment can help you cope better in stressful situations, as well as facilitate workplace comfort among you and your colleagues. A positive attitude is a state of mind that envisions and expects favorable results and adopting this way of thinking can ultimately show those around you that you're focused and aimed for success. Be Transparent. Establishing trust among your clients and peers is essential for making a lasting impression. Communicate with your team and your clients, explain your decisions, and most importantly, make yourself available. Being transparent in the workplace is the best way to impress those around you. Give them a clear view on who you are, what your goals are, and what you can add to the work environment. Be Reliable. Be reliable, stick to your word, and put in the extra effort. Going the extra mile for your clients and coworkers is what will make you stand out from the rest. Being the person who follows through with their word and completes tasks to the best of their ability is extremely impressive and will be preferred over someone who does just what is required. Be Productive. Steer clear of any workplace distractions and remain focused on your work. While being productive, also be sure to deliver quality content. Work efficiently, seek solutions and be the individual that puts passion into their work. By completing deadlines, avoiding checking texts, and getting as much work done as possible during each shift, you can show those around you that you are consistent, efficient, and professional. Brand Representation. Your work is your brand - be sure to represent your company well and leave personal matters at the door. In order to impress those around you, you need to focus solely on the business and your tasks at hand.

Have one established goal in mind, to better the business. Brand representation, if done effectively, can work in your favor and a constant representation of the brand and business displays immense dedication, a strong work ethic, and is an extremely commendable trait.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington DC transportation service has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience.

