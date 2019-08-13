WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether your trip needs tour guidance, a set schedule or simply just a slower pace, reducing stress associated with vacationing and avoiding it all together can greatly improve your summer adventure. With over thirty years of experience providing a reliable transportation experience, chauffeur services in DC, Connect, shares 3 ways to make your vacation less stressful this summer.

Hire A Tour Guide. Hiring help for your summer getaway may seem senseless for some, but the benefits of a structured tour lead by an experienced tour guide are endless. Tour guide companies are familiar with the general area and know where and where not to venture. Instead of initiating travel anxiety and having to ask around for directions towards tourist locations, your guide will know exactly where to go. Take your mind off the travel and allow yourself to be immersed in culture.

Trusting a tour guide to navigate and lead the way around an unknown vacationing location may be the best decision you ever make.



Stick To A Schedule. Plan, plan, and plan. Mapping out your trip ahead of time can save an abundance of time and energy. Once out on the road, deciding what you would like to do can be disastrous. Doing your research and picking out which rest stops and restaurants you and your group would like to visit can prevent headaches and avoid clashing opinions. Using online review pages can help you find out which local stops are hot and which to avoid.

Having all members on the same page during the vacation will leave more room for making unforgettable summer memories, and less for disagreements.

Slow Down The Pace. Going on vacation can be exciting and even thrilling for most. The best way to make your vacation less stressful is slowing down the pace. Take your time and take in all of the sights and sounds of the region. A surefire way to spoil a summer vacation is by overwhelming you and your group by planning too many activities for the duration of the trip. Draw out an appropriate number of activities to take part in and utilize the extra time to thoroughly enjoy all the area offers. Dive into activities that will enrich your experience and last in your memory for a lifetime.

Stress caused by summer vacationing is inevitable but with proper planning, a structured itinerary, and the creation of a more intimate travel experience, stress associated with your next summer adventure can be reduced greatly.

