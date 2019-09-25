Chaumet Celebrates Saudi Creativity on National Day

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaumet celebrated Saudi National Day by highlighting the empowerment of Saudi women through the stories of three female pioneers, each an inspiration in their respective fields: beauty expert Yara Alnamlah, fashion designer Arwa Al-Banawi and programme presenter Suha Nowailaty. Three dreams which became a reality through self-belief and perseverance. Chaumet accompanied this celebration with a special photo shoot in the historic Diriyah area, produced and executed by a full Saudi team who demonstrated great professionalism in this field, in celebration of the Saudi National Day and Saudi talents.

On National Day, Chaumet turned its lens on Saudi women who have excelled in their field. From right to left: programme presenter Suha Nowailaty, Yara Alnamlah, Arwa Al-Banawi.
