Chaz Dean's WEN® Invites Beauty Enthusiasts To Complete Their Holistic Hair Care Routines With Free Nationwide Recycling Program

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEN®, celebrity hair stylist Chaz Dean's line of professional-quality hair care solutions, today announced a partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle to launch a national recycling program for WEN® product packaging. In addition to sustainably disposing of the brand's packaging, for every shipment of WEN® haircare packaging sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

"We are proud to partner with TerraCycle as part of our journey to sustainability and launch the national WEN ® by Chaz Dean Recycling Program," said Chaz Dean. "Making it easy for our customers to recycle our components is very important to us, and with TerraCycle we've been able to make it happen."

Through the WEN® by Chaz Dean Recycling Program, consumers can send in WEN® hair care packaging to be recycled for free. Participation is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/wen and mail in the packaging using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"Chaz Dean's WEN prioritizes a holistic approach to your health and wellbeing and TerraCycle is here to complete that routine ," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. " Through the new WEN® by Chaz Dean Recycling Program, consumers can now stick to their routines without any of the waste."

The WEN® by Chaz Dean Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com .

About WEN® By Chaz Dean

Launched with just one product in 2000, today, WEN spans over 700 products. It has sold well over 20 million Cleansing Conditioners in the past ten years, making it one of the largest beauty brands on QVC. The line has expanded into a full range of styling products, skincare, body care, lip care, fragrance, home, men's, kids, and pet care. In 2020, WEN secured seven QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards, including Best Shampoo, Best Hair Treatment, Best Hairspray, Best Body Lotion, Best Self Tanner, Best Men's Product, and QVC Icon Award. In its lifetime, WEN has received 35 awards from the retailer.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

