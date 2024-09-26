Chaz Ebert, CEO of Rogerebert.com, makes directorial debut with "Wellness Warrior"

Documentary about centenarian who started the modern wellness movement to screen at the Chicago International Film Festival

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Wellness Warrior," a film directed by Chaz Ebert, president of Ebert Digital LLC and CEO of the film review site Rogerebert.com, will premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival, which runs October 16–27. The documentary, Ebert's directorial debut, explores the incredible life of Deborah Szekely, who has been called the Godmother of Wellness.

Film synopsis: As World War II raged around the globe, a professor from Eastern Europe and his 17-year-old bride created an oasis just across the Southern California border in Tecate, Mexico. It became known as Rancho La Puerta, a sanctuary for people from all over the world to come and learn about health and wellness. That 17-year-old girl, Deborah Szekely, is now 102 years old and is the living embodiment of everything the Ranch aspires to be and to teach. The Ranch and its sister property, The Golden Door in San Marcos, California, continue today to serve celebrities, royalty, and anyone in search of a healthier life. Szekely is considered the founder of the modern-day spa industry, the Godmother of Wellness, and this film explores her incredible life, along with the obstacles and triumphs of being a woman entrepreneur.

Ebert described making the film as "a labor of love." She previously has been an executive producer of films such as "Passing," "The Empire of Ebony" and "Selah and the Spades." The wife of renown film critic Roger Ebert, Chaz has been a frequent visitor to Rancho La Puerta and the Golden Door. For years, Chaz said she has felt someone should make a film about Szekely. She never dreamed she would wind up directing it.

"Women kept saying they were going to make a movie about Deborah Szekely, but no one started it, so my daughter Sonia Smith-Evans encouraged me to do it," Ebert said. "I think Deborah is amazing. One of the most amazing things about her is that she reinvents herself every 10 years. When she was 90 years old, she became the Wellness Warrior, urging people to take control of their own health instead of leaving it to the pharmaceutical companies. When she was 100, I asked Deborah what her project would be for the next 10 years. She said, 'If you are healthy at age 100, there is the likelihood that you can live another 20 years. So now I want to concentrate on planting trees all over Tecate, Mexico, the place that has contributed so much to my life.' She started the Green Umbrella Fund to do just that."

"Wellness Warrior" is produced by Ebert, Scott Dummler and Sonia Smith-Evans. Ms. Szekely will appear at the film's premiere, along with a few others highlighted in the film. It will be screened on Saturday, October 26 at 3:45 p.m. at AMC New City 14. Ebert is also the author of "It's Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion and Kindness" (Forefront Books, 2024).

The Chicago International Film Festival is North American's longest-running competitive film festival, now celebrating its 60th anniversary with an exhibition of more than 120 feature films and 70 shorts from countries around the world. For more information about the festival lineup, go to chicagofilmfest.com.

