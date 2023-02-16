Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant Launches Daily Specials for 2023

NEW YORK , Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to get excited, because Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant has just launched their incredible daily specials for 2023 that will for sure tantalize your taste buds!

If you're looking for the perfect Italian dining experience, look no further than Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant. Located right in the heart of Times Square, the 140-seat venue offers visitors a great spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Escape from the hustle and bustle of 46th Street and who knows? You may even get a chance to meet Chazz Palminteri while dining with family and friends.

"The real stars of the show here are the homemade pastas and seafood dishes." – says Jack Sinanaj – owner and executive chef at Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant. "We couldn't be more excited for the new daily specials that are unique dishes that you won't find on our regular menu. Start with the Asparagus Milanese - Jumbo Asparagus lightly breaded, pan seared, served with baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, roasted peppers, and a creamy vinaigrette dressing finished with gorgonzola cheese or the Wild Mushroom Salad - Mixed mushroom sauteed with pancetta, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and baby spinach in a red vinaigrette dressing, topped with blue cheese crumble. The Cajen Scallops are a delicious combination of pan crusted scallops with a saffron Dijon mustard sauce and the Short Ribs are the best you have ever had!"

With delectable dishes, an extensive wine list of over 250 wines, with Italian whites, classic Chiantis, still or sparkling roses and single malt scotches, at Chazz Palminteri's Italian Restaurant, the goal is to bring the best of Italian cuisine in a modern and inviting atmosphere. Each dish is carefully crafted with authentic ingredients and techniques, making for an unforgettable culinary experience and the maître d' will help you find the perfect wine pairing for your meal.

Private dining is also available, making it the perfect spot for a business dinner, or a special occasion. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner for two, a private dining experience, or a celebrity-spotting adventure, Chazz Palminteri's Italian Restaurant is the perfect place for you!

Address: 30 West 46th Street New York NY 10036

https://www.chazzpalminterinyc.com/

T: 212 355 5540

[email protected]

