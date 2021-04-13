CHBC Announces Appointment of Sara Fitzsimon Nelson to Policy Director

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) today announced the appointment of Sara Fitzsimon Nelson as the policy director of the organization.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Fitzsimon Nelson as the policy director of CHBC," said Lauren Skiver, Chairman of the CHBC. "Sara brings new energy and perspective to our organizational advocacy efforts with the Governor's Office, state legislature and regulatory agencies. She will spearhead the inclusion of hydrogen energy and fuel cell power in California's climate and energy policies with our diverse membership."

Fitzsimon Nelson joins CHBC after serving as a legislative analyst for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). At SEIU, Fitzsimon Nelson collaborated with coalition members to draft legislation, partner with legislative staff and interact with legislative leaders. While a student advocate with the McGeorge Legislation and Public Policy Clinic, she researched and drafted AB 1077 (Eggman).

"I am excited to begin advancing state policies that will further enable the deployment of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in California. This industry is poised to significantly contribute to the state's economy-wide decarbonization and air quality goals," said Fitzsimon Nelson.

Fitzsimon Nelson holds a J.D. from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Wheeling Jesuit University.

About the California Hydrogen Business Council

The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) is comprised of companies, agencies, non-governmental organizations and academia involved in the business of hydrogen. CHBC is committed to advancing the commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cells in the energy and transportation sectors to achieve California's climate, air quality, and decarbonization goals. CHBC provides clear value to its members and serve as the indispensable and leading voice in promoting the use of hydrogen and fuel cells in California and beyond.

The CHBC's cross-sectoral focus offers a one-stop-shop for industry, academia, government and NGO stakeholders engaged in the California market to access advocacy and educational resources, including policy representation with the Governor's Office, state legislature and regulatory agencies, industry newsletter updates, events, webinars, and much more. For organizations interested in joining the CHBC and engaging in its activities, visit www.californiahydrogen.org.

