CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Joins the ALIVE Podcast Network's Connected TV Platforms to Advance Access, Opportunity and Wellness

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALIVE Podcast Network is proud to welcome CHC: Creating Healthier Communities as its newest content provider, bringing timely and transformative health-focused programming to audiences nationwide. CHC's thought-provoking health and community wellness content will begin rolling out across the ALIVE Podcast Network's CTV platforms over the next few months, now available on Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

This powerful collaboration marks a pivotal moment for ALIVE as it deepens its commitment to educating, empowering, and elevating communities through accessible content that blends mental, physical, and emotional wellness into one universal goal: to be ALIVE and Well.

"There are too many people going through the motions of life," says Angel Nicole Livas, Founder & CEO of the ALIVE Podcast Network. "It's time that we marry mentally stimulating content with actionable health resources—so we're not just surviving, but living lives that are well lived."

As one of the nation's leading organizations addressing the root causes of health at the community level, CHC is committed to removing barriers to good health through work in areas like maternal health disparities, chronic disease prevention, mental health, and community-based care.

"Healthy communities don't happen by accident. They happen when organizations come together with a shared purpose," said Dr. Jean Accius, President & CEO of CHC. "Through our partnership with ALIVE, we're expanding access to knowledge that helps people thrive. This is an opportunity to elevate voices, spark meaningful conversations, and move toward a future where every community has the opportunity to thrive."

Audiences can look forward to programming that elevates expert voices, grassroots leaders, and real-world solutions addressing everything from closing the mental health gap and reimagining corporate responsibility to the social determinants that impact health outcomes.

This strategic partnership also lays the foundation for the ALIVE Podcast Network's upcoming wellness expansion: ALIVE and Well—set to launch during the network's four-year anniversary in February 2026. While distinct from the rollout of CHC content, the initiative reflects the shared vision of both organizations: making wellness more than a buzzword—it's about making it accessible, actionable, and alive in every community.

For nearly 70 years, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities has united nonprofits, businesses, and communities to drive scalable impact that improves lives and strengthens communities. With a network of 5,000+ partners nationwide, CHC addresses the barriers to health so every person, no matter their zip code, can live their healthiest life. Join us at chcimpact.org or follow us on social @chcimpact.

ALIVE is the first and only Black woman-owned proprietary podcast distribution platform, available on mobile and CTV. The network connects advertisers to diverse audiences, amplifies marginalized voices, and curates content that spans entrepreneurship, spirituality, culture, wellness, and social impact. The platform is home to more than 100 shows and growing—now accessible via Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, and the ALIVE mobile app on iOS and Android.

