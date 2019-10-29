CHC Health Partners with Catalyst Healthcare and Pack4U to Provide Virtual Pharmacist Services Targeting Medication Adherence Improvement

WEST DES MOINES, IA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CHC Health has announced a strategic partnership with Catalyst Healthcare, an award-winning technology company, and Pack4U for delivery of connected care at home, to provide virtual pharmacist services for improving medication adherence and patient health outcomes. This connected care model features spencer, the in-home medication dispenser and CHC Health clinical pharmacists, monitoring medication adherence and patient reported outcomes in real-time to triage critical information to primary care and specialists to achieve next level medication management for health plans, home care agencies and other partners.

"We've been working with Pack4U to make community pharmacy central to caring for people at home, giving population-wide access to spencer, delivered personally. With spencer in use across North America, integrating CHC Health is critical to amplifying the clinical strength of Pack4U's network and continuing to raise the bar for health outcomes." said Shane Bishop, Catalyst Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer.

"Many individuals want to continue living at home however need help to remain independent and healthy. Catalyst connects our pharmacists to patients so we can monitor their adherence, biometric data, how they're feeling and problems they're experiencing. With this insightful and actionable information, we can catch emerging problems and proactively manage care." said Mike Case Haub, CHC Health's Chief Executive Officer.

About CHC Health

CHC Health is one of the largest providers of pharmacist services in the US, with medication management, synchronization and adherence programs. CHC Health's 400+ clinical pharmacists leverage their unique skills in medication knowledge while collaborating with patients, caregivers and the entire healthcare team to improve health outcomes while decreasing overall costs.

About Catalyst

Catalyst Healthcare is an award-winning technology company whose patented AdhereNet platform links pharmacists, patients and care teams to manage drug complexity and medication administration. Catalyst's connected technologies gather, share and correlate data in real-time, allowing pharmacists to better serve their patients and to play a key role in population health.

About Pack4U

Pack4U connects people at home to a personalized medication delivery and adherence monitoring system in order to improve health outcomes and lower total cost of care. Pack4U's integrated services, powered by technology and central fill pharmacies, are delivered across its nationwide network of pharmacy partners.

