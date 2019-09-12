CHD INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE: CHD) concerning possible violations of the federal securities laws.

On September 5, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report entitled "Arm Yourself To Get Hammered," expressing concerns about CHD's accounting practices. The report stated that "CHD's strategy has pivoted towards extreme financial engineering, aggressive accounting, and managerial self-enrichment practices."

On this news, CHD's stock price fell sharply. To obtain additional information:

Email: CHD@hbsslaw.com

Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CHD

Call: 510-725-3000

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Church & Dwight should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CHD@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

