Ché Ahn Presents 'Leading With Conviction' an Event With Mike Pompeo to Promote Strength in Biblical Values Against All Odds

PASADENA, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by Harvest International Ministry (HIM), Revive California (HIM's local initiative), and Latino Coalition for Israel, 'Leading with Conviction' is an exclusive single-day leadership forum taking place on July 22nd, 2021 in Pasadena, California. Its mission is to highlight the power of upholding biblical values in the face of extreme social, cultural and political opposition.

Revive California (HIM)

Former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA director Mike Pompeo is the keynote speaker, and HIM President Ché Ahn will be hosting the event alongside Apostle Mario Bramnick. Special guests include former Alaska state Governor Sarah Palin and Pastor Andrew Brunson.

Mike Pompeo served as the director of the CIA from January 2017 to April 2018 and as the 70th U.S. Secretary of State from April 26, 2018 - January 20, 2021, both under President Donald Trump. He was a four-term member of the House of Representatives in Kansas' 4th Congressional District. He also served as a captain in the United States Army after graduating first in his class at West Point in 1986.

Ché Ahn is the founder and senior pastor of Harvest Rock Church. He is also the founder and president of Harvest International Ministry, a global reformation movement in over 65 nations with 65,000 affiliated churches and organizations. He currently serves as International Chancellor of Wagner University, a worldwide apostolic university centered on training saints for hands-on, practical ministry. In 2020, Ché soared to national recognition in 2021, when the U.S. Supreme Court granted a favorable historic settlement—setting a precedent to ensure the constitutional right to worship for all Americans in perpetuity.

Sarah Palin is a politician, commentator and author who served as the 9th governor of Alaska from 2006-2009. She was the running mate of Republican nominee John McCain in the 2008 presidential election. Recognized as one of TIME's "100 Most Influential People" and Forbes' "100 Most Powerful Women," Governor Palin is also one of only 21 women on Smithsonian's "100 Most Significant Americans of All Time" list.

Mario Bramnick is the president of the Latino Coalition for Israel, which boasts a vision to establish the largest Hispanic pro-Israel organization in America. He addressed the United Nations on Global Anti-Semitism: A Threat to International Peace and Security as a keynote speaker. Mr. Bramnick has met with nine heads of state to communicate LCI's vision.

Andrew Brunson is the former pastor of the Izmir Dirilis Resurrection Church, a small Presbyterian congregation in Izmir, Turkey. He resided there for 23 years until he was falsely accused of terrorism in October 2016. He spent two years in Turkish prisons before returning to the United States in October 2018 after a dramatic sentencing and release. Andrew and his wife Norine's ministry, WaveStarters, is focused on aiding the Muslim world, persecuted church, and preparing believers to stand in difficult times.

Three ticket packages will be offered for the event: General Admission, Dinner with Event Speaker's Panel + Q&A and VIP Access & Reception.

This is a can't-miss opportunity inspiring those with conservative values and a biblical worldview to boldly affect their spheres of influence, leaving a legacy of good in their wake. Attendees will meet like-minded individuals, share in empowering discussions and be introduced to new avenues of support in fearlessly facing opposition.

The event will take place on July 22, 2021 in Pasadena, CA at the Ambassador Auditorium from 10 A.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

PRESS CONTACT:

Adelheid Waumboldt

ISET Agency LLC

251 S. Lake Avenue, Fl 8

Pasadena, CA. 91101

(424) 333.4430

[email protected]

Related Images

leading-with-conviction.png

Leading with Conviction

SOURCE Revive California (HIM)