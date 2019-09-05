Cheap sleep: Survey shows more than a quarter of Americans spent $200 or less (even nothing!) on their mattress

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the increasing focus on improving sleep health, many Americans aren't spending much on the one piece of furniture that can help foster a good night's sleep.

According to a recent survey from luxury bedmaker DUX, one in ten Americans who bought their current mattress spent less than $200. Another 16% didn't spend anything at all. The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll for DUX from June 18-20, 2019, among 2,060 U.S. adults, among whom 1,714 bought their current mattress.

The survey also found that 82% of those who bought their current mattress spent less than $500.

While price isn't the only factor to consider when looking for a quality mattress, it's often a starting point. Lower-priced mattresses may use cheap parts, often all sourced from the same manufacturers in an effort to keep prices down. These range from poorly designed springs to padding and memory foam that quickly break down and lose their supportive features.

"So many factors come into play for getting a good night's rest, but there's no doubt your bed is a pivotal piece of that recipe," said Ed Curry, president of DUX North America. "Often, it's marketing that sells cheaper beds, not the actual comfort. At DUX, we focus on the design, material and craftsmanship because we know once someone sleeps on it, they'll immediately notice the difference."

With "support" (74%) and "long-lasting" (57%) among the top-two most important features for sleep quality among Americans, luxury bedmakers such as DUX are putting a priority on both. DUX beds often last generations, because every piece, from the top pad to spring cassettes, is replaceable and customizable. The hardwood frame itself is built like a piece of furniture designed to last decades.

"It's crazy to think many of us don't blink an eye at spending thousands on a piece of furniture we don't use nearly as often as our beds but laugh at the idea of spending more than $1,000 on a mattress," Curry said. "With more evidence showcasing the importance of quality sleep, we expect that trend to ultimately change as people realize how a top-end bed can truly impact their sleep and ultimately their well-being."

For over 90 years, DUX has blended sleep science with world-class craftsmanship to deliver some of the most advanced beds available. DUX, headquartered in Sweden, is committed to improving life through better sleep, combining research, the finest materials and the most experienced craftsmen, to ultimately provide a more healthful sleep. For more information, visit Duxiana.com, or one of its 22 North American stores.

