CheapAir.com Wins 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

CheapAir.com takes home Gold and Silver Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapAir.com is honored to be named in the 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards , receiving a gold award for the CheapAir.com travel blog and a silver award for the CheapAir.com flight booking interface. Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards recognizes the best in travel and shines a spotlight on the professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes.

CheapAir.com is no stranger to the Travel Weekly Magellan awards, having won 11 gold and silver awards in past years. The company was recognized for its innovative, easy-to-use travel search and booking interface, as well as its travel blog with insightful travel research, analysis and advice to help everyone make better travel decisions.

To learn more about how CheapAir.com continues to raise the bar with its customer-first features, including bitcoin travel , Green Choice flights , and Price Drop Payback programs, visit CheapAir.com .

About CheapAir.com

Headquartered in California, CheapAir.com is powered by a team of 50 travel enthusiasts who use cutting-edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options from across the web, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. For expert travel advice, deals and inspiration, connect with us on Facebook or Twitter .

CEO Jeff Klee started CheapAir.com in 1989 from his college dorm room after getting a crash course in the airline industry while planning a backpacking trip through Europe on a student's budget. CheapAir.com still takes a creative approach to helping travelers to find the best trips. Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir has helped over five million people buy plane tickets with confidence.

