CHEAPCARIBBEAN KICKS OFF NEW TIKTOK MARGARITA OF THE MONTH SERIES

News provided by

CheapCaribbean

14 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Tune Into a Monthly TikTok Series with Beach Cocktail Expert Ashley Hupp, The Paradise Bartender, to Unlock Exclusive Travel Deals and Cocktail Recipes

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's one hour everyone loves, it's happy hour - and with CheapCaribbean Vacations, those discounts don't just extend to drinks. This year, the online booking engine known for its Caribbean travel packages is celebrating National Margarita Day in a big way with the launch of its partnership with beach cocktail expert, Ashley Hupp, the Paradise Bartender, and a new Margarita of the Month series on TikTok featuring drinks recipes and unbeatable travel deals.

Commencing on National Margarita Day (Feb. 22) live from Cancun, Hupp and CheapCaribbean will kick off the new monthly series with a TikTok live, where she'll be dropping exclusive vacation deals, a trip giveaway and tutorials on how to make the best CheapCaribbean-approved margaritas. The series will continue through 2024, where beach-lovers can check back to Hupp's TikTok on the fourth Thursday of every month to discover the exclusive best in beach deals and the margarita of the month.

"People come to CheapCaribbean because they know we can get them a good deal on their next vacation, so we're thrilled to kick off this one-of-a-kind Margarita of the Month promotion featuring deeply discounted vacation packages and more," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at Apple Leisure Group Vacations.

"As a bartender, it's important to not only craft the perfect cocktail, but to provide the best experiences for my guests and spread joy in the things we love," said Ashley Hupp, The Paradise Bartender. "Teaming up with CheapCaribbean fuels my excitement to unite people on vacations, bonded by our shared love of cocktails, mocktails and of course, the beach! Being able to tell you about exclusive beach deals is the cherry on top!"

The exclusive live happy hour to kick off the series will take place Feb. 22 at 5:00 p.m. EST to celebrate National Margarita Day. Followers can tune in via TikTok on @cheapcaribbean and @theparadise.bartender, to pick up a new margarita recipe and get instructions on entering to win a free 4-night stay at Breathless Riviera Cancun from CheapCaribbean and more.

For more information on CheapCaribbean and the Margarita of the Month Series, please visit our site.

About CheapCaribbean
Since 2000, CheapCaribbean has served as an award-winning online travel site for in-the-know travelers searching for the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Its mission is to provide travelers with life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages specializing in delivering "woohoo moments" at a great value. CheapCaribbean supplies in-depth content on hotel properties and destinations, and provides knowledgeable sales agents for assistance in coordinating, planning and personalizing trips. The online travel site has grown dramatically since its inception 23 years ago and is part of the broader Apple Leisure Group, a leading North American resort brand-management, travel and hospitality company.

SOURCE CheapCaribbean

