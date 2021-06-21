CheapCaribbean Unveils Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program Offering Once-in-a-Lifetime Dream Trips to a Lucky Few

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapCaribbean, an online booking engine boasting the "best in beach" travel deals every day, has officially launched its new Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program. Starting on June 21 - July 25, 2021, U.S. residents can apply for a chance to become one of three Woohoo Beach Ambassadors – fun seekers who will showcase "woohoo" moments for the brand on three, all-inclusive international stays during the next year to CheapCaribbean resorts.

Targeting those who are lovers of travel, thrill seekers, foodies, and beach experts, Woohoo Beach Ambassadors will be charged with helping CheapCaribbean celebrate its 21st anniversary in tropical style, sharing the brand's best vacation vibes on social media while enjoying their international stays. In addition, Ambassadors will be welcomed as guest judges on CheapCaribbean's panel for the annual Noble Beach Prize, to help pick this year's best beach resorts and destinations.