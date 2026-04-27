CHEAPCARIBBEAN VACATIONS TO SEND 30 EVERYDAY HEROES ON FREE GETAWAYS THIS MAY

In celebration of Heroes Month, CheapCaribbean Vacations invites teachers, healthcare workers, military families, and first responders to enter for a chance to win a well-deserved escape to a RIU Hotel & Resort

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, CheapCaribbean Vacations is celebrating National Heroes Month because saving the world (which includes feats like powering through lesson plans, marathon hospital shifts and 24-hour duty calls) deserves a real reward. CheapCaribbean Vacations, the go-to online travel booking website for delivering the best-in-beach vacations, is thanking real-life superheroes—healthcare workers, teachers, military members and their families, and first responders —the best way it knows how: with free vacations! The 25+ year old legacy brand is giving 30 heroes a chance to swap the hustle for some sunshine with a dreamy, three-night stay at a participating RIU Resort in Mexico and the Caribbean.

Riu Palace Kukulkan Pool at the Riu Palace Kukulkan

"Our Heroes Club has long been an important initiative, and we're honored to be able to give back to our everyday heroes," says Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing at CheapCaribbean Vacations. "We're so grateful for all they do for their communities, and we want to thank them with a peaceful escape to relax, recharge and get some well-deserved beach time."

Entries can be submitted online HERE starting May 1 through May 31, 2026. To participate, travelers must be members of their corresponding Hero's Club, including the ER&R, Beach4Teach, Rescue2Relax and Waves4Warriors Clubs to validate their entry. Heroes' Club members also will receive access to exclusive discounts, early access to special promotions and earn $150 off their first booking with CheapCaribbean Vacations. Each prize winner will receive a gift certificate for a complimentary all-inclusive three-night stay for two at their choice of any participating RIU Resort. RIU operates all-inclusive resorts in destinations such as Aruba, Bahamas, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

About CheapCaribbean Vacations

Since 2000, CheapCaribbean has served as an award-winning online travel site for in-the-know travelers searching for the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Its mission is to provide travelers with life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages specializing in delivering "woohoo moments" at great value. CheapCaribbean supplies in-depth content on hotel properties and destinations, and provides knowledgeable sales agents for assistance in coordinating, planning and personalizing trips. The online travel site has grown dramatically since its inception 25 years ago and is part of the broader ALG Vacations, a leading North American resort brand management, travel and hospitality company.

SOURCE CheapCaribbean Vacations