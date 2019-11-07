Cheaper mortgages and income growth improve housing affordability in third quarter, C.A.R. reports

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lower cost of borrowing and higher income levels allowed more Californians to afford a home purchase during the third quarter of 2019, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in third-quarter 2019 edged up to 31 percent from 30 percent in the second quarter of 2019 and up from 27 percent in the third quarter a year ago, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). California's housing affordability index hit a peak of 56 percent in the third quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $120,400 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $613,470 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the third quarter of 2019. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,010, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.85 percent, the lowest rate since third-quarter 2016. The effective composite interest rate was 4.17 percent in second-quarter 2019 and 4.77 percent a year ago.

Housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes also improved in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, with 43 percent of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $465,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, up from 40 percent in the previous quarter. An annual income of $91,200 was required to make monthly payments of $2,280. Thirty-six percent of households could afford to buy a condominium/townhome a year ago.

Compared with California, more than half of the nation's households (56 percent) could afford to purchase a $280,020 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $54,800 to make monthly payments of $1,370.

Key points from the third-quarter 2019 Housing Affordability report include:

When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in 42 tracked counties and declined in five counties. Affordability remained flat in one county.

In the San Francisco Bay Area , affordability improved from third-quarter 2018 in every county. San Francisco County was the least affordable, with just 18 percent of households able to purchase the $1,580,000 median-priced home. Forty-seven percent of Solano County households could afford the $460,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.

, affordability improved from third-quarter 2018 in every county. was the least affordable, with just 18 percent of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty-seven percent of households could afford the median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county. Affordability also improved in all Southern California regions, with Los Angeles and Orange counties tied for being the least affordable (25 percent) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (51 percent).

regions, with and counties tied for being the least affordable (25 percent) and being the most affordable (51 percent). In the Central Valley region, only Kern County experienced a decline in affordability from a year ago, decreasing from 53 percent in third-quarter 2018 to 51 percent in third-quarter 2019. San Benito County (35 percent) was the least affordable and Kings County (55 percent) was the most affordable.

experienced a decline in affordability from a year ago, decreasing from 53 percent in third-quarter 2018 to 51 percent in third-quarter 2019. (35 percent) was the least affordable and (55 percent) was the most affordable. Housing affordability improved in three counties in the Central Coast region — Monterey , San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz — and declined in Santa Barbara .

, and — and declined in . During the third quarter of 2019, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (64 percent), Kings (55 percent) and Madera (52 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than $56,000 .

were (64 percent), (55 percent) and (52 percent). The minimum annual income needed to qualify for a home in these counties was less than . Mono (17 percent), San Francisco (18 percent), and San Mateo (20 percent) counties were the least affordable areas in the state. San Francisco required the highest minimum qualifying income in the entire state. An annual income of $309,600 was needed to purchase a home in San Francisco County , though down from $343,240 in second-quarter 2019.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data.

See first-time buyer housing affordability data.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

Third quarter 2019

STATE/REGION/COUNTY 3rd Qtr.

2019 2nd Qtr.

2019

3rd Qtr.

2018

Median

Home Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family home 31 30

27

$613,470 $3,010 $120,400 Calif. Condo/Townhome 43 40

36

$465,000 $2,280 $91,200 Los Angeles Metro Area 33 32

30

$547,250 $2,680 $107,200 Inland Empire 44 42

41

$380,000 $1,860 $74,400 San Francisco Bay Area 29 24

21

$910,000 $4,460 $178,400 United States 56 55

53

$280,200 $1,370 $54,800

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 26 23

18

$920,000 $4,510 $180,400 Contra Costa 39 35

32

$665,000 $3,260 $130,400 Marin 22 21

19

$1,275,000 $6,250 $250,000 Napa 29 28

24

$725,250 $3,550 $142,000 San Francisco 18 17

15

$1,580,000 $7,740 $309,600 San Mateo 20 18

14

$1,510,000 $7,400 $296,000 Santa Clara 22 20

17

$1,240,000 $6,080 $243,200 Solano 47 46

38

$460,000 $2,250 $90,000 Sonoma 28 28

22

$673,250 $3,300 $132,000 Southern California















Los Angeles 25 29

22

$649,570 $3,180 $127,200 Orange 25 24

20

$826,000 $4,050 $162,000 Riverside 41 39

37

$420,000 $2,060 $82,400 San Bernardino 51 50

48

$315,000 $1,540 $61,600 San Diego 29 27

23

$645,000 $3,160 $126,400 Ventura 30 30

28

$667,500 $3,270 $130,800 Central Coast















Monterey 24 24

20

$649,000 $3,180 $127,200 San Luis Obispo 27 25

21

$635,000 $3,110 $124,400 Santa Barbara 22 20

26

$710,000 $3,480 $139,200 Santa Cruz 22 17

12

$855,000 $4,190 $167,600 Central Valley















Fresno 49 48

46

$285,500 $1,400 $56,000 Kern 51 50

53

$260,000 $1,270 $50,800 Kings 55 55

51

$257,000 $1,260 $50,400 Madera 52 51

48

$282,880 $1,390 $55,600 Merced 49 47

40

$279,000 $1,370 $54,800 Placer 48 45

42

$499,000 $2,450 $98,000 Sacramento 45 44

42

$388,000 $1,900 $76,000 San Benito 35 35

27

$589,500 $2,890 $115,600 San Joaquin 44 44

38

$385,000 $1,890 $75,600 Stanislaus 48 48

45

$335,000 $1,640 $65,600 Tulare 51 50

47

$250,000 $1,230 $49,200 Other Calif. Counties













Amador 49 46 r NA

$320,000 $1,570 $62,800 Butte 38 35

39

$360,000 $1,760 $70,400 Calaveras 49 46

43

$330,000 $1,620 $64,800 El Dorado 42 40

41

$509,600 $2,500 $100,000 Humboldt 37 37

33

$330,250 $1,620 $64,800 Lake 47 44

39

$259,500 $1,270 $50,800 Lassen 64 63

67

$204,000 $1,000 $40,000 Mariposa 44 45

40

$316,500 $1,550 $62,000 Mendocino 30 29

23

$405,000 $1,980 $79,200 Mono 17 15

11

$697,500 $3,420 $136,800 Nevada 41 40

32

$417,500 $2,050 $82,000 Plumas 46 37

44

$316,500 $1,550 $62,000 Shasta 47 47

44

$285,000 $1,400 $56,000 Siskiyou 51 49

47

$225,000 $1,100 $44,000 Sutter 47 46

45

$315,000 $1,540 $61,600 Tehama 46 47

49

$255,500 $1,250 $50,000 Tuolumne 49 48

41

$300,000 $1,470 $58,800 Yolo 39 40

35

$469,000 $2,300 $92,000 Yuba 48 46

48

$299,950 $1,470 $58,800

R = revised

NA = not available

