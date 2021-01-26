Cheapest Way to Start a New Business in the US

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The most economical business formation service on the market is now offered by Northwest Registered Agent. With the company's new Monthly VIP service, upfront state filing fees are paid by Northwest—not by clients. This means Northwest can be hired to form a business for less money than a person would pay to form that business themselves.

As the first and only company in the business formation industry to offer a monthly service, Northwest worked to find this client-centered solution after recognizing the burden caused by state filing fees. Offering a low-cost alternative opens the equity door wider and provides a more robust answer to the question, Who can afford to start a business?

"Creating a business is hard enough without worrying about steep formation costs," says Drake Forester, Northwest's chief legal strategy officer. "We believe this service will lead to an escalation of new small business formations and bolstered local economies across the country."

Monthly VIP shrinks initial formation costs to as low as $29, depending on the state, whittled down from what is often hundreds of dollars at the outset. In a state like Massachusetts, starting an LLC means paying the state a $520 filing fee. But with VIP, Northwest pays that fee upfront so clients owe just $73 out the door.

"We hope this model will allow would-be entrepreneurs to feel more emboldened to make their business ideas a reality," says Forester.

In addition to offsetting startup costs, VIP service includes many other Northwest offerings: registered agent service, EIN filing, use of business address, free limited mail forwarding, operating agreement or bylaws, banking resolution, corporate guide service, and annual filings. With so much included for a low monthly fee, clients never have to worry about business maintenance—just running their LLC or corporation and paying taxes when due.

By absorbing initial fees, spreading out payments, and packaging services, Northwest has found the easiest and most cost-effective way to help clients get their businesses off the ground. The company's goal has always been to remove bureaucratic red tape and paperwork mountains for its small-business clients. With Monthly VIP, Northwest is closer to this goal than ever before.

