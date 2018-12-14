CheapFlightsFinder.com Launches Powerful New Flight Deals Search Engine in Time For The New Year

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year approaches and travellers look to get away, CheapFlightsFinder.com reveals a brand new look alongside a powerful new flight deals search engine.

The new deals search engine located at the top of the homepage automatically detects your closest airport and begins showing you the best deals in the entire upcoming new year. Users can press "Next Deal" to rifle through hundreds of the best flight deals in seconds.

Screenshot of new deals search engine

Deals can be refined by changing the parameters such as departure airport or where you want to see deals to. Options include searching for deals to a particular continent such as 'Asia' or "Europe" or a particular country like "Spain" or "China."

Users can also refine the date of the deals by selecting a particular 'Month' or leave the time as "Anywhere" to see the best possible dates to fly.

The data is sourced from over 1200 different travel sites and when you click through to "View Deal" is then "Price Matched" across multiple search engines to make sure you have got the very best price possible. The deals are cross checked against the best search engines including KAYAK, Cheapflights, Momondo, Skyscanner, Google flights, Dohop, Jetcost and more, potentially saving up to 20% more off the initial deal price.

Founder and CEO Shahab Siddiqui explained, "The secret to finding the very best deals is 2 fold - one is discovering the optimal days to fly and the second is checking multiple search engines on those dates - this new tool allows you to do both tasks effortlessly."

Some of the amazing return flight deals the new tool has uncovered include:

London to New York - £209

Manchester to Beijing - £330

Birmingham to Dubai - £235

Edinburgh to St. Petersburg - £125

New York to Barcelona - $276

Boston to Dublin - $274

Washington to Oslo - $311

Houston to Cancun - $174

Los Angeles to Stockholm - $380

San Francisco to London - $343

About CheapFlightsFinder

Since 2008, CheapFlightsFinder has been focused on helping consumers save money on airfare. Recommended by Arthur Frommer, the Daily Mail, and the Times Online, the company has stayed on the cutting edge of low-cost airfare search and continues to introduce travel savings innovations. CheapFlightsFinder's unique Meta-Meta Flight Search® allows consumers to quickly compare prices from top online aggregators including Skyscanner, momondo, Dohop, KAYAK, Google Flights and more.

Contact:

Shahab Siddiqui

07957191342

SOURCE CheapFlightsFinder.com