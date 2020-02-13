CheapOair celebrates the trailblazing African American women of aviation

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a month-long series, CheapOair will be honoring Black History Month through the lens of great movements and innovators within the travel industry and beyond. This week, the OTA shines a spotlight on some of the great female aviators who paved the way for African American women in aviation by refusing to wait in the wings.

Bessie Coleman

Eight years before the all-female aviation organization the Ninety-Nines and six months before Amelia Earhart became a licensed pilot, twenty-four-year-old Bessie Coleman broke barriers when she received her pilot's license from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale -making her the first African American to achieve this feat.

Willa Brown

Following in the footsteps of Bessie Coleman, Willa Brown was the first African American woman to earn a U.S pilot's license in the U.S. After completing an M.B.A from Northwestern University, Brown became a teacher and eventually a social worker. Frustrated with the boundaries and limitations of the time, Brown looked to the skies. Her and her husband, Cornelius Coffey, went on to open the first African American flight school in the United States.

Janet Bragg

For Janet Bragg, what began as a hobby soon evolved into the great passion of her life. Bragg, who started her career as Registered Nurse, moved to Chicago to seek more opportunity with less bias based restrictions. She was the first African American woman to enroll in the Curtis Wright School of Aeronautics, where she was also the sole female cadet. After initially being denied her pilot's license, she finally received a commercial license a decade later in 1943. She went on to train female pilots in World War II. While many of the women she trained would eventually be selected as Women's Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), she was turned down for being African American. She would later write about her perseverance in the face of adversity in her autobiography Soaring Above Setbacks.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com and www.CheapOair.com/mobile, and follow the brand on social via Facebook.com/CheapOair, instagram.com/cheapoair, YouTube, and twitter.com/CheapOair.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, to learn how to travel the world for less.

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

