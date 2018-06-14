CheapOair Data Indicates Air Travel to Russia Up Over 300% in June and July

CheapOair's Top Origins to Russia June/July 20182

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare3 United States $1,326 Spain $541 Canada $1,624 Germany $323 France $466

CheapOair's Origins with the Highest Growth to Russia Year over Year4

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare3 Peru $1,326 Argentina $541 Colombia $1,624 Egypt $323 Costa Rica $466

Most American travelers are departing from major metropolises including New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. Average airfare from U.S. destinations is over $1,326 which is 14% higher than the same period in 2017.

CheapOair's Top U.S. Origins to Russia June/July 20184

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare3 New York $1,098 Los Angeles $1,378 Washington, D.C. $1,624 Miami $1,282 San Francisco $1,408

Travel to Russia this summer will be significantly easier as entry and exit of foreign citizens arriving in Russia as spectators for sports events does not require Russian visas. However, foreign visitors must have a Personalized Card of the Spectator, or "Fan ID". Fan ID holders are permitted to stay in Russia from June 4 to July 25, 2018.

"Our booking data is showing that travel to Russia this summer is trending upwards not just for the U.S., but for many countries around the world," said Sam S. Jain Founder and CEO at CheapOair. "Despite the high costs, dedicated sports fans are flocking to ten of the [Russian] Federation's key gateways during the months of June and July."

CheapOair reminds passengers traveling to Russia this summer to familiarize themselves with local laws and customs and to be vigilant of their behavior. The online travel agency also recommends enrolling in the U.S. State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to stay up-to-date on important safety and security messages.

By consistently monitoring travel trends, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. With a portfolio of products, including rate and schedule information from 450 global airlines, CheapOair is a great way to book the travel that's right for you.

1 Select Russian airports include Adler/Sochi (AER); Moscow (SVO); Moscow Domodedovo (DME); Nizhny Novgorod (GOJ); Kaliningrad (KGD); Kazan (KZN); St. Petersburg (LED); Rostov (ROV); Ekaterinburg (SVX); Volgograd (VOG)

2 Based on passengers booked for travel as of 06/06/18 to select Russian gateways departing 6/10/2018 – 7/14/2018

3 Based on average roundtrip airfare as of 06/06/18 to select Russian gateways departing 6/10/2018 – 7/14/2018

4 Based on passengers booked for travel as of 06/06/18 to select Russian gateways departing 6/10/2018 – 7/14/2018



