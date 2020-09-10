CheapOair Destinations Consumers will 'Fall' in Love with This Autumn

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooler temperatures call for colorful leaves, vibrant landscapes, and a vacation or two to take in it all in. With autumn days away, people everywhere are planning their getaways. Whether flying or driving (or flying to drive!), the travel experts at CheapOair are sharing some of their favorite spots for the perfect socially distanced and idyllic fall trip.

"Here at CheapOair, we know that fall vacation destinations are the worst kept secret in travel. Flight prices are down, the weather is beautiful, and many consumers want to get some leisure travel in before the frantic holiday rush. Even in times where we all must be careful, there's still a lot of adventure to be had as long you take precautions," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, owner of travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel.

Stowe, Vermont

This classic New England village sits at the base of Vermont's highest peak, which provides an excellent vantage point for those who want to see the beautiful changing leaves. Visitors are recommended to take a drive through Stowe's scenic back roads to really take in the splendor.

Nearest Airport: Burlington International Airport (BTV)

Travel Advisory: Any out-of-state travelers are asked to quarantine for 14 days when visiting but there is a growing list of exempt states that are eligible for "quarantine-free leisure travel." States and territories on this list include Delaware, Maryland, New England, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Click here for the latest updates.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Move over, New England. This western park offers vast acres of gorgeous foliage from the Aspen forests. In addition to its over 300 hiking trails, this national gem offers some of most scenic car rides in the country including the not-to-be-missed Trail Ridge Road that offers forest views from an altitude of over 12,000 feet.

Nearest Airport: Denver International Airport (DEN)

Travel Advisory: Rocky Mountain National Park is adhering to a phased reopening schedule with limited access to the park. Currently, visitors must make a reservation ahead of time for two-hour visitation limits. For more information please click here for the latest updates and reservation information.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Northern Michigan offers remarkable drives and seemingly endless acres of forests with a rainbow of colors to see. There are several different routes to take but there is no way of choosing wrong. With a combination of shoreline views, small town ambiance, and unbelievable foliage, there's no doubt that Michigan offers the very best in scenic fall travel.

Nearest Airport: Flint-Bishop International Airport

Travel Advisory: Michigan is open to all travelers but does require face coverings when social distancing is not achievable. For more information visit michigan.gov.

