CheapOair Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month with Their Mexican Dream Vacation Destinations

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today the U.S. observes National Hispanic Heritage Month, a month-long celebration that honors the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans. CheapOair, the travel experience experts, is starting this celebratory month by highlighting the vibrant country of Mexico with their top picks for a culturally immersive vacation experience.

Travel Advisory: As of September 13th, the U.S. State Department has lowered Mexico's travel advisory to a Level 3 ahead of September 21st which is when the U.S.-Mexico border closure expires. For more information please click here.

Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico's capital is a bustling metropolis filled with art, culture, music, and mouthwatering cuisine. A good starting point for any first-time tourist would be to visit Zócalo - the Plaza de la Constitución. This historic plaza offers exciting concerts, events, markets, and fantastic people watching. It is also right in the middle of Mexico City's three biggest attractions: The National Palace, the Metropolitan Cathedral, and the Templo Mayor.

Nearest airport: Mexico City Juarez International Airport

Zacatecas, Mexico

A city that rose to prominence during the region's mining boom, Zacatecas is known for its breathtaking pink limestone architecture which has earned it the nickname Ciudad Rosada. Considered an underrated gem, this unique city offers old-world charm, in-depth history, and jaw-dropping mountain views.

Nearest airport: General Leobardo C. Ruiz International Airport

Oaxaca, Mexico

A true meeting of the ancient and modern, the colonial architecture stands in sharp contrast to the pre-Hispanic ruins from Mexico's past. Located in the Southwest region, the city is close to gorgeous coastal views. For spirit lovers, Oaxaca is the home to Mezcal, the smokier and richer cousin of tequila.

Nearest airport: Puerto Escondido Airport

