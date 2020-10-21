CheapOair Launches COVID-19 Airline Protocol Tool Powered by ATPCO

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where changing health and safety information are more important than ever before, CheapOair announced several enhancements to their initiative to increase customers' confidence in making travel decisions. Now available through their mobile application, customers will be able to view up to date COVID-19 safety protocols for individual airlines. This feature is a collaboration with long-time strategic partner ATPCO, which has partnered with hundreds of airlines to create a comprehensive and standardized list of safety regulations.

"We continuously strive to empower our customers with important information to help make smart, informed travel decisions. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines have implemented a variety of safety and flexible travel policies to give customers confidence when traveling," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, owner of CheapOair and OneTravel.

The new feature, powered by ATPCO's Routehappy Rich Content, is presented in an accessible UX design that offers simple yet comprehensive image and text-based airline specific information. Customers will be able to book their flights with full knowledge of the steps being taken to better ensure their safety.

"Flight shoppers need reassurance during these times of uncertainly about what measures airlines are taking to protect them when they fly; our Reassurance UPAs (Universal Product Attributes) give customers key insights into safety protocols airlines' are taking," said Maeve Tintle, Lead Channel Retailing at ATPCO. "Fareportal have been an agile partner with ATPCO for years and this integration is a big win for their customers."

This addition is the latest in a series of consumer-friendly changes CheapOair has begun offering in the wake of the global pandemic.

"With the launch of the safety feature on the CheapOair website and mobile apps, customers can now easily check each airline's safety procedures including enhanced cleaning protocols, HEPA filters, facial coverings, seating arrangements. We also provide customers with the latest flexible change and cancellation policies, so that customers can have complete peace of mind when they book their next trip," added Nipun Joshi, Head of Product at Fareportal.

