CheapOair Looks Ahead to 2019 with Analysis of Travel Industry Trends and Top Destinations

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, an online travel agency and leading provider of cheap flights, has announced its travel trend analysis for 2019 and top affordable destinations for each month in the new year. By analyzing year-over-year data and taking factors into consideration such as the economy, fuel costs, demographics of travelers, and airline trends, CheapOair is anticipating some rising travel trends and interesting destinations throughout 2019.

In 2018, the cost of fuel increased by approximately 25%, however due to the increase in low-cost carriers (LCCs), airfare in 2019 will continue to remain very competitive among domestic and international travel. "The increase of capacity by LCCs on both North American and international routes will have carriers continuing to compete for customers," said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations for CheapOair. "Lower prices will remain common in the travel industry in the new year and travelers will be able to take advantage of affordable airfare to the most popular and up-and-coming destinations, including Cairo, and Tokyo, amongst others."

CheapOair's picks for destinations worth checking out in 2019 are a mix of both international and domestic cities, with new destinations on the travel industry's radar including Asheville, North Carolina and Manila, Philippines. "If consumers are planning to travel this summer, airfare will see some spikes heading into the peak summer months. Travelers should take advantage of affordable pricing during the first half of 2019," continued Spagnola.

CheapOair's 2019 Top Travel Destinations are as follows:

In January, travel to Aspen, Colorado: Take advantage of discount airfares to Colorado for an early ski vacation this winter. Although Aspen is a year-round destination, the ski resort town comes alive in the winter with events and activities taking place through the end of April. In January, travelers can also attend the 2019 Winter X Games from January 24th – 27th or enjoy a relaxing weekend on the slopes to unwind from a hectic holiday season.

In February, travel to Memphis, Tennessee: Aside from world famous BBQ, Memphis is home to some powerful civil rights history and also to iconic blues music. Travelers should take advantage of affordable travel to Memphis this February as there are plenty of low-cost carrier flight options to choose from.

In March, travel to Cairo, Egypt: Cairo is known for its hot sunny weather and travelers will be able to enjoy this throughout March at a very affordable price point. Travelers should take advantage of Cairo while it's still affordable and somewhat under-the-radar. After a 68% increase in travelers from 2017, Cairo is becoming a popular destination, but cheap prices can still be found in this sprawling capital on the Nile River.

In April, travel to Bangkok, Thailand: If you want a true Thailand experience, visit the country's capital in April for the Thai New Year, which takes place from April 13-15. There will be an increase in flights to Bangkok with plenty of travel options for an affordable trip due to the high-volume of bookings for 2018. April is also prime time to visit Thailand, as monsoon season will hit shortly after in May.

In May, travel to Manila, Philippines: Travel to Manila before the capital's peak travel season when flights are affordable. With an increase in flights this year, travelers will be able to find a diverse selection of airfares to Manila from the U.S. to take in the Spanish colonial architecture, modern skyscrapers, and of course, delicious cuisine.

In June, travel to Anchorage, Alaska: Anchorage offer travelers a bounty of outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking, fishing, and camping. In June, the temperature stays fair at around 60 degrees, which is prime weather for outdoor activities with family, friends, or a solo adventure. During the summer solstice, travelers will also be able to experience the rare sight of nearly 20 hours of daylight.

In July, travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota: As the land of 10,000 lakes, it's no wonder that Minnesota was within CheapOair's top 30 highest booked destinations in 2018. Minneapolis is a perfect summer destination for outdoor activities galore, and also a city that boasts nightlife, cultural landmarks like the Walker Art Center, a contemporary art museum, and the adjacent Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

In August, travel to Portland, Maine: Take a weekend getaway to Portland for an end of summer coastal retreat. As one of the top rated romantic getaways in the U.S., there's plenty of restaurants, shops, and cozy bed & breakfasts for a memorable stay. Summer is a popular time to visit the waterfront city, so travelers should book airline tickets and hotel rooms early for the best prices.

In September, travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico: During the affordable fall travel season, flights to San Juan will be drastically more affordable than the summer months. By waiting until September to visit the historic city, you'll also miss out on the large influx of tourists and experience a more temperate climate.

In October, travel to Tokyo, Japan: Cross Tokyo off your bucket list during the height of autumn, which is also known as one of the best times of year to visit the spectacular city. You'll be able to experience traditional festivals, art and cultural activities, and culinary-focused events including the Tokyo Ramen Show. The acclaimed event runs through the month, giving travelers a unique opportunity to savor

In November, travel to Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville is located within the Blue Ridge Mountains and is known for having one of the longest and most colorful fall foliage seasons in the world. On top of stunning sights, Asheville is also home to plenty of craft breweries, making this town a prime spot for fall travel.

In December, travel to Paris, France: Take advantage of affordable end of year flights to Paris to take in all the city has to offer during the holiday month. Christmas markets throughout the city and an illumination of Christmas lights along the Champs-Elysees make Paris an unbeatable trip for the holiday season and an unforgettable destination for New Year's Eve travel.

