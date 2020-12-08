CheapOair partners with United Airlines to launch NDC platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair, the flight focused online travel agency, is working with United Airlines to create a comprehensive New Distribution Capability (NDC) that will give CheapOair customers access to United's ancillaries in an integrated booking experience.

"We're extremely proud to be one of the first OTA's to launch our NDC partnership with United. Providing added content with United greatly bolsters our ability to work as a preferred and strategic partner as we enter a new decade of travel. Our work with United continues to strengthen and evolve, and is a fantastic next step that will mutually benefit customers," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal.

With this launch, CheapOair will now have access to United's retail platform on its own site allowing customers to have a more user-friendly experience all within CheapOair's online ecosystem. Consumers will be able to purchase a myriad of ancillaries including checked bags, special fare bundling, merchandising offers, and more.

"We're delighted to be working with Fareportal to bring better content and servicing capabilities to our mutual customers. Implementing NDC with Fareportal allows us to provide an improved experience for customers as they shop for flights on CheapOair," commented Tye Radcliffe, Director of Distribution for United Airlines.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

