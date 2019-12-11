CheapOair Predicts 6% Global Travel Increase in 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to CheapOair® , 2020 will be a very strong year for the airline industry. After analyzing year-over-year data, the flight focused online travel agency has announced that they expect to see a global passenger increase of 4-6% while considering factors such as fuel cost, traveler demographics, and the economy.

"We're looking forward to another booming year for the travel industry," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations. "In 2019, we saw more and more airlines add 'Basic Economy' fares to their offerings. However, in the 2020 year ahead, airlines will focus on 'Premium Economy' seating that will increase revenue per ticket without sacrificing affordable airfare."

Additionally, the budget fare boom has led to many travelers opting for more "off-the-grid" destinations for their extended trips and escapes in 2020. As a result of this increased consumer interest in under the radar retreats, and with it, fewer crowds, smaller cities are firmly putting themselves on the map.

"Smaller wine country spots in California are experiencing tremendous forward bookings in 2020. San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Mariposa are beautiful wineries with breath-taking views and much smaller crowds," said Spagnola. "Upstate New York is also showing an increase of ticket sales as tourists are searching for quieter areas to enjoy their vacations with a quick and accessible route back to Manhattan."

Internationally, destinations including Colombia, India, New Zealand, Australia and Europe are home to many of these undiscovered cities. Each of these locations are within two hours from beach and city life, affording visitors both an immersive tropical sanctuary and bustling culture metropolis, all at a highly affordable price point.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique and comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

