CheapOair Reveals Their Top Picks for a Last-Minute Labor Day Trip

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Labor Day weekend is right around the corner which signals the end of summer travel. Before consumers everywhere start trading in trips to the beach for walks around an apple orchard, CheapOair has picked their top end-of-summer destinations for a last-minute Labor Day vacation.

"Even amid COVID-19, our data shows that Labor Day weekend is proving to be one the most popular travel weekends of the year with people everywhere eager for some adventure. There are many getaways that not only offer affordable cheap flights but are also smart and safe to visit," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, owner of travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel.

Portland, Maine

This gem of a town is located in southern Maine and has everything from breathtaking ocean views, amazing seafood, and a wide array of shopping and beachy recreation options that'll keep even the most restless traveler busy. Additionally, as Maine is known as "Vacationland," Portland makes an excellent stop on any New England road trip.

Travel Advisory: The state of Maine has implemented a policy that gives out-of-state visitors three options. If traveling to Maine one must either have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours, comply with a 14-day mandatory quarantine, or be on the list of exempted states that includes Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Updates can be found here.

Burlington, Vermont

Vermont offers so much more than its ski slopes; the Green Mountain State truly has something for anyone looking for adventure and fresh air. With the greenest forests for camping, lovely lakes, and a plethora of farmers markets, wine tastings, and cheese tours to excite any pallet.

Travel Advisory: Any out-of-state travelers are asked to quarantine for 14-days when visiting but there is a growing list of exempt states that are eligible for "quarantine free leisure travel." States and territories on this list include Delaware, Maryland, New England, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Click here for the latest updates.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

A New England summertime staple! The perfect destination for one last (socially distanced) beach weekend getaway. Cape Cod has taken numerous steps to better ensure the safety of beachgoers with several distancing guidelines and procedures so beachgoers can soak in the sun safely.

Travel Advisory: Out-of-state travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14-days. States exempt from this restriction include Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia. Please check here for the latest updates and exemptions.

