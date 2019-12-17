CheapOair Teams Up with Venmo to Enhance Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, the user savvy online travel agency, has teamed up with Venmo to facilitate an even easier travel booking experience for customers. CheapOair, which has gone through several user focused optimizations in 2019, cites this latest mobile web integration as an ideal collaboration given Venmo's reputation for having an effortless consumer experience in the digital wallet technology space.

"We are constantly seeking opportunities that enable us to provide a seamless booking experience for the mobile generation. With our latest Venmo integration, our mobile customers can finish booking their trip in a click – without having to reach for their wallets," remarked Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal.

Making travel plans can often be a source of stress for many, which is why CheapOair sought to partner with Venmo, a brand known for its reliability.

"A major point of concern for any traveler is not only finding a good deal but also having a convenient way to pay for the trip they've been planning. With Venmo, we're ensuring our customers that from planning to purchase – your experience will be a breeze," added Jain.

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com and www.CheapOair.com/mobile

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone (1-800-566-2345) or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find discount flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram , and Pinterest to learn how to travel the world for less.

