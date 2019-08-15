CheapOair.com Announces Official Countdown to National Cheap Flight Day

What is National Cheap Flight Day? National Cheap Flight Day originates from the consumer trend in which airfare takes a dip after the expensive summer travel season. Historically, airlines begin to lower their prices around August 23 rd in order to maintain a consistent flow of passengers. This is done to mitigate the lull in ticket purchases that occurs before holiday travel planning begins. After this 4-week window, prices will begin to steadily increase and peak sometime around Thanksgiving.

"Coming off the expensive summer travel season, this four-week period is often overlooked as more consumers are focused on returning to their normal work and school schedules. It's really the perfect time to get a jump on holiday travel plans as prices will begin to climb by late September," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of Fareportal, the corporation that owns CheapOair as well as other travel brands.

Recognizing the excitement that comes from the thrill of saving big; CheapOair will be offering exclusive deals and surprises ten days before the actual date. Thanks to partnerships with Qatar Airways, South Africa Airways, China Southern Airlines and more, there will be prizes and savings that will peak any traveler's interest.

"Our team of data scientists were thrilled to see that airfare will again reach its lowest point right around August 23rd. We want to ensure our customers know that it's truly the best time to buy. We're creating an entire consumer experience that will include giveaways and savings that will be offered to CheapOair customers," remarked Jain.

