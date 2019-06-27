CheapOair.com Announces Top Destinations for Fourth of July Travel

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair® , the premier online travel agency and leading provider of affordable flights, has announced its 2019 top ten most popular destinations for the Fourth of July. This year, Los Angeles took the number one spot as the most-booked destination with data showing that its average roundtrip airfare had decreased by 14% compared to last summer.

Orlando, which topped the list in 2018, fell toward the back of the pack with a ninth-place ranking despite its status as the most affordable destination of the top ten cities with an average roundtrip airfare of $221.

"This summer, we're seeing a major decrease in airfare for some of the most popular summer destinations," says Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations. "The average airfare to Las Vegas has decreased by 35% since last summer, making it the second most-booked destination for the holiday."

CheapOair's Top 10 U.S. Domestic Destinations for Fourth of July 2019

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare Los Angeles, CA $279 Las Vegas, NV $229 Seattle, WA $324 Denver, CO $242 Boston, MA $311 Fort Lauderdale, FL $238 Dallas, TX $243 Atlanta, GA $224 Orlando, FL $221 Philadelphia, PA $288

For an unforgettable Fourth of July experience that's easy on the wallet, CheapOair recommends visiting one of Orlando's many theme parks for their annual Independence Day celebrations. Alternatively, those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere should head to Seattle or Boston for their outdoor concerts and renowned fireworks displays.

"Independence Day signifies the height of the travel season, as many consumers kick off their summer vacations that weekend. As we get closer to the July 4th holiday and the busiest summer travel season yet, airline prices are only expected to increase. Consumers should take advantage of the deals available now before they miss out on some great travel opportunities," Spagnola adds.

With its unique and comprehensive travel trend monitoring, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

