CheapOair.com Reveals Top Destinations for Winter Escapes and Getaways

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CheapOair®, the premier online travel agency and leading provider of affordable flights, announced the top destinations for the upcoming winter travel season. The list includes options for warm-weather escapes to beach side paradises, as well as popular getaways that offer everyone's favorite cold weather winter activities.

"This winter, travelers will have the opportunity to enjoy popular destinations without the hefty price-tag as we continue to see even more introductory Basic Economy fares, compared to last year," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations.

According to CheapOair's data, many travelers are unsurprisingly opting for warm-weather escapes throughout the winter months to top destinations like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Tampa. After analyzing new booking trends, Florida remains one of the most popular destinations for winter travel, however, CheapOair also determined an increase in tropical destinations including Guadalajara, Mexico City, and San Juan.

CheapOair's Top Warm-Weather Winter Escapes1

Destination Closest Airport Average Airfare Las Vegas, NV LAS $297.76 Los Angeles, CA LAX $333.52 Orlando, FL ORL $311.12 Fort Lauderdale, FL FLL $331.69 Miami, FL MIA $387.58 Guadalajara GDL $541.91 Mexico City MEX $590.46 San Juan SJU $504.45 Tampa, FL TPA $339.74 Phoenix, AZ PHX $369.54

When it comes to finding that perfect winter wonderland, CheapOair's booking data shows high traffic to northern American cities including New York, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Denver is also among the top destinations for a winter getaway this year, as the city continues to grow in popularity for its variety of snowy outdoor activities available.

"We're seeing an uptick from previous winters in U.S. travelers either escaping the cold to tropical outposts down south or embracing popular winter regions to hit the ski slopes and picturesque lodges. Our data is forecasting a mix of both retreats, and top destinations include sunny Mexico and snow-filled Colorado," remarked Spagnola.

CheapOair's Top Winter Getaways2

Destination Closest Airport Average Airfare New York, NY NYC $325.69 Denver, CO DEN $327.42 Chicago, IL CHI $289.81 Boston, MA BOS $316.31 Seattle, WA SEA $369.12 Philadelphia, PA PHL $356.87 Minneapolis, MN MSP $305.56 Portland, OR PDX $431.33 Pittsburgh, PA PIT $309.67 Toronto, Canada YTO $354.69

CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations. Thanks to its unique comprehensive travel trend monitoring, the online travel agency does just that.

For more information, please visit www.CheapOair.com and www.CheapOair.com/mobile, and follow the brand on social via Facebook.com/CheapOair and twitter.com/CheapOair.

1 Based on passenger numbers for departing from US gateways starting from November 2019 returning at the February 2020.

2 Based on passenger numbers for departing from US gateways starting from November 2019 returning at the February 2020.

