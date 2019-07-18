CheapOair.com's Data Unveils 2019's Superior Summer Vacation Spots

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CheapOair®, the premiere online travel agency and a leading provider of affordable flights, has announced its top summer vacation getaways for flights booked through Labor Day. The most-visited destinations of the summer include tourist hotspots Orlando, Las Vegas, and New York; with the Big Apple dropping down to third after previously clinching last year's number one spot.

This season's low-cost travel boom is a result of a recent increase in seat capacity which has allowed airlines to become more flexible in offering lower introductory fares. The change has driven a nearly 7% increase in passengers traveling within the United States as compared to last year between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

"While the usual suspects – New York, Orlando and Los Angeles– continue their reign on the shortlist, there is also an increased interest in other travel gems like Denver and Seattle. Now is the perfect time for travelers to jump on the bandwagon to discover new cities and take advantage of these amazing deals," said Tom Spagnola, CheapOair's Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations.

Additionally, luxury destinations are also seeing more bookings. With new airline services to Honolulu, Hawaii there has been an 8% decrease in the average cost per ticket from 2018, making the desired tropical destination accessible to more consumers.

CheapOair's Vacation Trends for Summer 2019 Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare Orlando, FL $270.38 Las Vegas, NV $297.68 New York, NY $340.81 Los Angeles, CA $353.87 Denver, CO $283.08 Chicago, IL $311.30 Seattle, WA $382.92 London, UK $803.27 Fort Lauderdale, FL $304.61 Washington, DC $347.45

With its unique and comprehensive travel trend monitoring, CheapOair's mission is to educate and aid consumers and travel professionals in both planning their travel accommodations and staying current on the most popular destinations.

