CheapTickets' "Be Basic" Fall Travel Package Helps Travelers Embrace the Season - Infinity Scarves and All

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the air turns crisp and we trade our sandals for shearling-lined boots and swimsuits for half-zip fleece sweaters, there is no better time than fall to celebrate "being basic." That's why CheapTickets is selling a fall travel package that brings the season's most basic staples straight to your hotel room – #PSL and all.

The CheapTickets "Be Basic" fall travel package includes a one-night stay at the Hotel on North in Pittsfield, Massachusetts – just steps away from Pittsfield State Forest, which boasts some of the best leaf peeping in New England – and a complimentary gift bag featuring seasonable staples every basic traveler needs, including:

Grey fleece-lined infinity scarf – with a CheapTickets embroidered logo – that pairs perfectly with black leggings or any North Face® jacket

$20 gift card to Dunkin'® for a pumpkin flavored coffee, latte or muffin, because you're in Massachusetts now and basic New Englanders drink DD when they watch leaves change

"Fall is all about celebrating the best of the season, and our 'Be Basic' fall package does just that," said Dylan St. Clair, Director of Online Marketing at CheapTickets. "Whether you're planning a leaf-peeping trip or getting together with friends on fall break, we want travelers to lean into this cultural trend and recognize that sometimes, it pays to be basic."

To book the "Be Basic" fall travel package, visit CheapTickets.com/basic from October 1-31 and select any available room night at Hotel on North.1 Rooms are available for as low as $140/per night and gift bags will be provided for the first 50 bookers. To take advantage of this travel package, you'll have to act fast. Room nights are already filling up for weekend stays and according to the Fall Foliage prediction map, the best time to see peak fall colors in Massachusetts is October 11-20.

Peak Fall Travel Index

CheapTickets is also sharing budget-friendly alternatives where travelers can experience peak fall festivities this October. The travel site's Peak Fall Travel Index reveals picturesque cities just outside of major metropolitan areas where travelers can save big on hotel stays. For example, vacationers considering fall break in Boston should book Provincetown, Massachusetts, Bangor, Maine or Manchester, New Hampshire to save an average of $200 per night this month.2 Other alternative locales by region include:

New England: Boston

Alternatives: Provincetown, MA: 46% cheaper

Bangor, ME: 60% cheaper

Manchester, NH: 57% cheaper



Northeast: Nork York

Alternatives: Hartford, CT: 55% cheaper

New Haven, CT: 45% cheaper

Mount Pocono, PA: 47% cheaper



Midwest: Chicago

Alternatives: Wisconsin Dells, WI: 60% cheaper

Galena, IL: 26% cheaper

Traverse City, MI: 37% cheaper



West Coast: Seattle

Alternatives : Port Angeles, WA: 43% cheaper

Coeur d'Alene, ID: 57% cheaper

Portland, OR: 22% cheaper



Mountain Region: Denver

Alternatives: Golden, CO: 42% cheaper

Cheyenne, WY: 45% cheaper

St. George, UT: 50% cheaper

"Surprisingly, locations with some of the most beautiful fall foliage are significantly cheaper than their major city counterparts," said St. Clair. "In Wisconsin Dells, travelers can visit some of the Midwest's best pumpkin patches, corn mazes and farmer's markets while saving an average of $165 per night."

To book fall travel this season, visit CheapTickets.com and use promo code FALLTRAVEL to save 16% on select hotels.3

1 Visit CheapTickets.com/basic for complete list of terms and conditions.

2 Travel cost based on average hotel daily rate on CheapTickets.com for a 3-day / 2-night trip taken between October 1-31.

3 Visit https://www.cheaptickets.com/lp/deals/promo-code for a complete list of terms and conditions.

