Cheat Codes Unveil Debut Album Hellraisers, Pt. 1

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific hit-making trio Cheat Codes, popularly known for their smash single " No Promises " (feat. Demi Lovato), has released the first part of their wildly anticipated three-part debut album, Hellraisers Pt. 1, available now on all digital streaming platforms. The groundbreaking eleven track project is highlighted by standout single "Lean On Me (feat. Tinashe)" out today.

Hellraisers, Pt. 1 sees the multi-platinum group uniting with an eclectic cast of fellow artists, including Pop superstar Tinashe and Spanish alt-pop singer-songwriter Au/Ra. In addition, the album includes recently released tracks such as " On My Life ," " Heaven ," " Between Our Hearts (feat. CXLOE) ," " Stay (feat. Bryce Vine) ," " Washed Up ," " Do It All Over (feat. Marc E. Bassy) ," " No Chill (feat. Lil Xxel) ," and " Hate You + Love You (feat. AJ Mitchell) ."

The name of the album, "Hellraisers," was the nickname given to the group by their late manager, Michael Theanne, who passed away just over a year ago, describing their playful and adventurous lifestyle. The album itself has three parts - each part has a distinct sound influenced by each member. This first part is focused on Trevor's pop-leaning sound, while the second part will be focused on KEVI's hip-hop flavor, and the third part will be focused on Matthew's dance-influenced sound.

Heavily influenced by pop music, the trio creates a colorful and vivid story that is seen throughout each song on Hellraisers Pt. 1. "Lean On Me," the album's lead single featuring Tinashe, will entice your ears from the very first listen. The bassline and use of different percussive elements carries the song's emotion and ambition to center stage thanks to the group's versatile skills. Tinashe and Trevor's memorable vocals elevate the piece to the next level. With lyrics such as, "Baby when you're falling, you can lean on me, when you don't feel strong, when you don't believe," it's hard to not relate.

Hellraisers, Pt. 1 Tracklist

On My Life Lean On Me (feat. Tinashe) Do It All Over (feat. Marc E. Bassy ) Stay (feat. Bryce Vine ) Between Our Hearts (feat. CXLOE) Heaven No Chill (feat. Lil Xxel) Wish It Was Me (feat. Au/Ra) Mathematics Hate You + Love You (feat. AJ Mitchell) Washed Up

Simultaneously trafficking in electronic, pop, hip-hop, and alternative at the same high speed, the Los Angeles trio Cheat Codes remains an inescapable force throughout popular culture. Their total stream tally eclipses a staggering 6 billion plays. Maintaining a prolific pace, they've steadily amassed a diverse discography, including the platinum Pop Radio Top 5 smash " No Promises " [feat. Demi Lovato], the gold-certified " Feels Great " [feat. Fetty Wap & CVBZ], and gold-selling breakout " SEX " with Kriss Kross Amsterdam. Speaking to their international impact, " Only You " [feat. Little Mix] soared to #1 on Pop Radio in the UK, while they received dozens of platinum certifications in 20 countries. Not to mention, Liam Payne, Kim Petras, Wiz Khalifa, and Sofía Reyes all jumped at the chance to collaborate, and they did remixes for Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith. Igniting clubs worldwide, their 2019 level 2 EP yielded the #1 Dance Radio hit " Who's Got Your Love " [feat. Daniel Blume] in addition to " Ferrari " [feat. Afrojack] and " Be The One " [feat. Kaskade]. Cheat Codes made their acting debut with the Bella Thorne directed short film, music video for " No Service In The Hills " featuring Trippie Redd, blackbear and PRINCE$$ ROSIE. Acclaimed by Rolling Stone , Paper , Time , Billboard , and more, the musicians have shut down The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! with stunning and show-stopping performances.

