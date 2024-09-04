Cheat on Pumpkin Spice: Einstein Bros. Bagels launches new "Fall Flavor Fling" Combo featuring Maplehouse Egg Sandwich

Seasonal Combo Drops September 4th for a Limited Time

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros.® Bagels, known for its craveable fresh-baked breakfast, invites breakfast lovers to cheat on pumpkin spice this season and fall for a "new" fall flavor - maple. The "Fall Flavor Fling" Combo features the brand's sweet and savory Maplehouse Breakfast Sandwich, a Twice-Baked Hash Brown, and Classic Cold Brew Coffee, all for only $9.99.

The Maplehouse Breakfast egg sandwich, stacked on a Maple French Toast Gourmet Bagel, includes a cage-free egg, savory pork sausage, crispy bacon, and melty cheddar cheese, finished with sweet Honey Almond Cream Cheese Shmear and a syrup drizzle. Complete with a Twice-Baked Hash Brown and a small classic cold brew coffee, guests can get cozy with the "Fall Flavor Fling" Combo beginning September 4th through October.

"There's nothing wrong with playing the 'fall flavor' field," says Chad Thompson, Head of Culinary Innovation at Einstein Bros.® Bagels. "There are so many delicious fall flavors, why choose just one? The Maplehouse "Fall Flavor Fling" combo will fill you up and warm you up on a crisp fall morning."

With over 670 locations across the U.S., Einstein Bros.® Bagels has earned its reputation as the ideal destination for those seeking freshly baked and inspired breakfast options. Among its array of Signature Egg Sandwiches, including favorites like the Farmhouse Egg Sandwich, and the All-Nighter Egg Sandwich, the Maplehouse Egg Sandwich stands out as a testament to the brand's commitment to culinary innovation and excellence.

