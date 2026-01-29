Cheche Group Announces Strategic Cooperation with Volkswagen DSSO and Cardif Airstar Insurance to Build Digital Insurance System with Intelligent Pricing Model

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCG) ("Cheche" or the "Company"), China's leading auto insurance technology platform, today announced that Volkswagen (Anhui) Digital Sales and Services Co., Ltd. ("DSSO"), Beijing Cardif Airstar Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Cardif Airstar Insurance"), and Cheche Group Inc. held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony on January 29, 2026. They will collaborate to develop digital insurance services for Volkswagen owners and expand into areas such as intelligent pricing, intelligent‑driving insurance, and non‑auto insurance. The partnership aims to establish a digital financial and insurance service system covering the full lifecycle of electric vehicle ownership.

DSSO is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen (China) Investment Co., Ltd. and a core enterprise within Volkswagen Group's Intelligent Electric Vehicle Center in Hefei. Cardif Airstar Insurance is a Sino‑foreign joint venture property and casualty insurer, with BNP Paribas Cardif, Volkswagen Financial Services Overseas AG and Xiaomi Corporation as its shareholders. Cheche provides insurance services and digital platforms for DSSO.

Pursuant to the strategy, Volkswagen owners will access services through a unified digital entry point within the automaker's app across electric vehicle purchase, usage, insurance, and financial service scenarios. Cardif Airstar Insurance will provide insurance product design and underwriting services, while Cheche will deliver one‑stop digital solutions through its embedded insurance SaaS system.

In the field of intelligent pricing, Cheche has established an industry-leading, full‑chain, dynamic data loop. The system integrates driving‑behavior data from intelligent connected vehicles—including rapid acceleration, hard braking, and steering‑angle indicators—together with road‑condition data, in‑vehicle interaction frequency, and industry claims data. This process generates a unique "risk profile" for each Volkswagen owner. With the support of AI‑based pricing and anti‑fraud models, these data points are transformed into precise pricing factors to achieve differentiated premiums under the principle of "better driving, better pricing."

Cheche's pricing model also features dynamic learning capabilities. By connecting to automaker's electric power control systems with insurer direct repair program networks, real‑time claims data flows back into the model for parameter calibration, forming a positive cycle of "risk identification → pricing → claims → optimization." As cooperation deepens, the partners will extend this intelligent pricing system into intelligent‑driving insurance, helping to address the challenge of liability determination in intelligent‑driving scenarios and to provide a practical reference for industry innovation.

"Today's signing marks the beginning of a shared vision among all parties. By integrating data, technology, real‑world scenarios, and ecosystem resources, we will deliver a more seamless and intelligent service experience to Volkswagen owners. This cooperation enables us to jointly build solutions that support the full lifecycle of electric vehicle use and achieve meaningful improvements in service quality," said Mr. Lei Zhang, founder and CEO of Cheche.

The three parties jointly witnessed the signing ceremony and committed to continue collaborating to serve Volkswagen owners, enabling users to benefit from comprehensive solutions built on data, technology, and collaborative ecosystems and experience meaningful improvements in service quality.

About Cheche Group Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Cheche is a leading auto insurance technology platform with a nationwide network of around 108 branches licensed to distribute insurance policies across 25 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China. Capitalizing on its leading position in auto insurance transaction services, Cheche has evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform that offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions in China. Learn more at https://www.chechegroup.com/en.

