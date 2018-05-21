Check and Inspect: Mustang Survival Encourages PFD Maintenance for National Safe Boating Week

Dedicated to designing and manufacturing technical marine solutions with the ultimate mission of saving lives, Mustang Survival continually challenges the status quo by creating products such as their new easy-to-wear Khimera™ Dual Flotation PFD. And with good reason: According to the National Safe Boating Council, 80 percent of boating deaths reported in 2016 in the U.S. were due to drowning, and 83 percent of victims were not wearing a life jacket. As the adage goes, "The best PFD is the one you wear."

To make it as easy as possible for recreational boaters to don a life jacket, the Khimera PFD is Mustang Survival's newestpersonal flotation device, designed for freedom to move on or in the water. The dual flotation design offers just enough foam to stay sleek for dynamic movements, while a hidden inflation chamber can quickly inflate should the additional buoyancy be needed. As Canada and the United States work together to harmonize their flotation standards to improve products and streamline regulations, the Khimera PFD is the first flotation vest to be approved by the new harmonized standard and complies with both Transport Canada and U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

Mustang Survival's collection of inflatable PFDs – also available in kids' sizes – includes devices that can inflate manually, automatically or hydrostatically, so wearers can move freely, with comfort and confidence, and remain safe in every kind of marine environment. While "the best PFD is the one you wear," it can only save your life if it works. So the importance of regular inspection and maintenance cannot be overstated. Mustang Survival recommends a visual inspection before every use to check that:

There are no rips, tears, excessive abrasion or holes; all seams are securely sewn; and the cover, straps and hardware are still strong Oral-inflation dust cap is in the stowed position The PFD is not twisted All zippers, closures and waist buckle are secure Inflator status indicator is green. Some PFDs have more than one status indicator. Refer to product manual if you're not sure The inflator pull-tab is hanging on the outside

Mustang Survival products are available at more than 600 retailers across Canada and the U.S.

